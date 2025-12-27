The district court in Winterthur, where the Heuberger family's inheritance dispute will be heard in March. KEYSTONE

What was meant to be an estate settlement ends up in court: five years after the death of real estate entrepreneur Robert Heuberger, his daughter is fighting her brothers in court.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Heuberger's daughter is suing for refusing to divide the estate and for what she considers to be too low a valuation of the family company Siska Immobilien AG.

Günter Heuberger, sole heir to the company shares, rejects the accusations and emphasizes that the valuation is correct and serves to preserve the company.

The inheritance dispute within the influential Winterthur family will be heard by the district court in March. Show more

What was intended to be an orderly estate settlement has plunged one of Winterthur's most influential families into open conflict. Almost five years after the death of real estate entrepreneur Robert Heuberger, his estate is now before the Winterthur district court. This is reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The dispute has been made public by daughter Marion Maurer-Heuberger. She accuses her brothers of refusing to divide the estate, a lack of transparency and a questionable valuation of Siska Immobilien AG. The company's portfolio includes the Banana City hotel and the Neuwiesen shopping center.

In his will, Heuberger left his daughter and middle son Rainer the compulsory portion. The remaining 50 percent went to his eldest son Günter, who has managed Siska Immobilien since 2009. Marion Maurer-Heuberger was left empty-handed when the company was distributed. She accepted the compulsory portion, but demanded a fair valuation. This was "catastrophically low" and was based solely on information provided by her brother, without sufficient verification.

Middle brother does not comment

Günter Heuberger rejects the accusations made to the "Tages-Anzeiger". The valuation was carried out correctly and independently and the company value had been overestimated for years. He points to a massive need for restructuring of around 350 million francs, a large part of which has already been invested. The parents' intention had always been to preserve the company as a whole - this goal had been achieved.

The role of middle brother Rainer Heuberger, who has not commented on the inheritance dispute, remains unclear. However, an earlier conflict is publicly known: Rainer led the opposition to a 65-meter wooden high-rise building planned by Siska at Winterthur railroad station.

The case will go to court in March. It will then become clear whether the patriarch's life's work will split the family for good - or whether a settlement is possible.