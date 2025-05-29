Three million cubic meters of debris thundered into the valley as a result of the glacier collapse. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

The worst-case scenario in the Lötschental has come true. The inhabitants of Blatten lose everything after the devastating glacier fall - how are people coping?

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The glacier collapse in the Lötschental on Wednesday buried or flooded most of the village of Blatten.

"A village has disappeared from the map," says Christophe Darbellay, member of the Valais cantonal government.

The people of Blatten are devastated, but are not losing hope. "We've lost the village, but not the heart," says Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten. Show more

"A village has disappeared from the map". Valais councillor Christophe Darbellay aptly describes the situation following the devastating glacier collapse in Blatten. "The people have lost everything. Their homes, their souvenirs, their church, their cemetery."

Everything is gone. Buried by the mountain. "There's nothing left now," chef Herbert Bürgisser tells Blick. He had actually just wanted to renovate his apartment. And he never thought it would be this bad.

The glacier collapse on Wednesday afternoon buried 90 percent of the village of Blatten. Three million cubic meters of debris lying on the glacier thundered down into the valley with the ice. What was still standing was flooded by the dammed Lonza River.

"We lost the village, but not the heart"

Patricia Ammann also knows Blatten and has family connections to the village. She told "Pomona": "Blatten was my second home. I went there repeatedly on vacation". When she saw pictures, she immediately started crying. "My grandma and my Getti lost everything when the glacier collapsed on Wednesday."

"We lost the village, but not the heart," said Matthias Bellwald, mayor of Blatten, and promised: "We will return to our village, our church will be back where it was."

There it is, the hope that always manages to shine through in the people of the Lötschental. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti also says: "The people of Blatten have a future." And Councillor of States Beat Rieder said: "We have to be confident. Not everything is destroyed."

The victims of the landslide are currently experiencing great solidarity.

And so Darbellay appeals: "We must now get a grip on the situation. Climate policy is becoming more important. Those who say that nothing needs to be done are denying reality."

Expert: "This material will no longer be removed"

Another reality is that a dangerous reservoir has formed above the village. In the communities of Wiler and Kippel, the population was brought to safety as a precaution. But even there, there is hope. "We're not afraid that it will hit us directly in the village," resident Alfred told 20 Minuten.

And despite all hope, the village of Blatten will no longer exist as it was, geologist Marco Buser told "20 Minuten". "The costs are simply too high. This material will no longer be removed."