Sometimes Halloween pranks get out of hand, for example in Spreitenbach AG, where a car was set on fire in 2024. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Halloween is not just about children dressed up and hunting for sweets, but also about damage to property. The police try to prevent the worst through their presence. A brief overview.

Stefan Michel

Pranks are as much a part of Halloween as sweets and pumpkins.

But sometimes the pranks get out of hand and turn into crimes. The popular egg throwing at houses and cars can be considered damage to property, with consequences for the minors and their parents.

Sometimes on Halloween, pranks turn into crimes and fun turns into damage to property. Throwing eggs is particularly common. And as harmless as this sounds, it can be classed as damage to property and punished with a fine.

The police forces know what to expect and are making preparations.

Aargau

Halloween seems to be a bigger challenge in Aargau than in other cantons, as a report in the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper shows. In 2023, a car was set on fire in Spreitenbach and stones were thrown at a patrol car and buses. 88 reports were received last October night and 20 young people were subsequently charged with vandalism.

The president of the Aargau regional police force explains that they deployed as many officers as possible to get the situation under control. Police officers visit school classes in Rothrist in order to deter children from playing pranks that go too far - which has led to a calming of the situation.

In Spreitenbach, security has been stepped up and, in addition to police officers, representatives of the civil defense and private security guards are also on duty to prevent acts of vandalism.

Zurich

The cantonal police responded briefly and concisely to blue News' inquiry, stating that they would maintain a visible presence. On the question of incidents, it refers to the media releases of recent years. In 2024, it reported around 50 incidents throughout the canton: "Most of them involved eggs being thrown at facades and vehicles or pyrotechnics being set off. Two buses were damaged by stones being thrown." In Winterthur, a robbery was reported to the police on Halloween evening 2024, committed by several masked individuals.

If crimes are committed, they are reported to the relevant investigating authority, Kapo Zurich states for the record, "provided the perpetrators can be identified".

Lucerne

The Lucerne cantonal police are more detailed. For tactical reasons, it does not reveal how it will be deployed on Halloween evening. The police keep an eye on events around Halloween as part of their usual patrol activities. However, it is noticeable that incidents have tended to decline in recent years.

Traditional egg throwing is also reported in the canton of Lucerne, as well as doors smeared with fake blood. The police spokesman warns that such pranks are illegal and, depending on the case, constitute soiling of private property or damage to property.

Prevention takes place in schools, for example with a leaflet, but also in lessons - "especially in the upper school".

St. Gallen

The St. Gallen cantonal police and its youth service are increasingly out and about on Halloween as a preventative measure and carry out identity checks, the media office told blue News. "We have had good experiences with this in recent years, for example by sensitizing groups of young people to their behaviour and the possible consequences of delinquency or taking people out of anonymity."

When asked where the boundary between permitted and not permitted lies, the St. Gallen police explain: "The fun stops where other people's boundaries are violated or other people's property is permanently damaged." For example, an egg thrown against a façade could be considered damage to property and result in charges being brought. The perpetrators are always held responsible. However, the financial consequences could well put a strain on the parents' bank account.

The police obviously take prevention seriously. In 2024, for example, they reported taking a packet of flour from a teenager, while others had to hand in their toilet paper rolls and, of course, their egg supplies.

Bern

Kapo Bern reports that it will increase its presence in places "where there is an increased need for action based on previous experience", as a police spokeswoman explains. In recent years, reports have mainly involved eggs and water balloons being thrown at buildings and vehicles, pyrotechnics being set off, suspicious behavior and disturbances of the peace. Damage to property occurs regardless of the date. However, some people use Halloween to commit acts of vandalism.

The police in Bern take a measured approach to Halloween, and pranks are part of the game, the police told blue News. However, the fun stops when other people's property is damaged or people are harassed or endangered. "Minors can also be prosecuted under criminal law", the spokesperson clarifies, "Parents can be held liable under civil law for damages."

Halloween has not been an extraordinary problem in recent years, explains the spokesperson for the Bern cantonal police.