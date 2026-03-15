"Our drivers are trained to intervene with difficult passengers and in fire safety issues," said Postbus CEO Stefan Regli. (archive picture) Keystone

After the tragedy in Kerzers FR with six fatalities, PostBus wants to take action. CEO Stefan Regli holds out the prospect of additional training for drivers and calls for a minute's silence.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the arson attack in Kerzers, Postbus CEO Stefan Regli has announced additional training for drivers.

On Monday at 2 p.m., Postbus drivers throughout Switzerland are to hold a minute's silence and show solidarity with the victims by blowing their horns.

The company is also considering a financial contribution for those affected. Show more

Postbus CEO Stefan Regli has announced additional training for drivers due to the uncertainty that has arisen following the arson attack in Kerzers FR. There will also be a minute's silence on Monday at 2 pm, as Regli told "SonntagsBlick".

"No protective measure in the world could have prevented the incident in Kerzers," said Regli. The drivers are trained to intervene with difficult passengers and in fire safety issues. However, there is uncertainty in some areas following last Tuesday's arson attack.

"It is important that the drivers feel safe in their daily work," said Regli. Safety is a top priority for the bus company. He called the arson attack in Kerzers a tragic exception.

Triad of solidarity

In memory of the victims and the injured, Regli announced a minute's silence in the interview. Drivers throughout Switzerland will stop at 2 p.m. on Monday, observe a minute's silence and show their solidarity by sounding the triad horn or the horn. Participation is voluntary for drivers.

The company will also consider making a financial contribution to those affected by the Postbus fire. At the moment, the company is still in the midst of the shock and sympathy phase, said Regli. According to him, the interview was conducted three days after the accident.

Above-average number of people on the bus

According to the latest information from the police, a mentally unstable 65-year-old Swiss man set himself on fire in the Postbus in Kerzers on Tuesday. He started the fire, which caused the deaths of five other people and also injured five others.

"On average, there were usually six people in the Postbus on this section of the route at this time of day," said Regli. According to him, the total number of people on the bus at the time of the arson attack is part of the ongoing investigation.

The CEO left open the question from "SonntagsBlick" as to whether PostBus will take legal action. The public prosecutor's office is still investigating. "We will draw our conclusions later and seek legal advice," said Regli.

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