Switzerland has the highest device-independent media fees in the world, criticizes the Yes committee of the halving initiative - and sees young people and SMEs in particular as being disadvantaged by the current system.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRG initiative calls for a reduction in radio and TV fees to CHF 200.

The initiative committee particularly criticizes the burden on companies, which are considered to be "double-taxed", and the fee for young people, which is perceived as unfair.

The Federal Council and Parliament reject the initiative. Show more

The supporters of the SRG initiative focus on financial relief. Speaking to the media, the committee criticized the highest TV fees worldwide, the double taxation for private individuals and companies and the unfair fee for young people.

"Consumers must be relieved," demanded Thomas Matter at the committee's media conference on the popular initiative "200 francs is enough". The SVP National Councillor is one of the leading figures in the committee for the referendum on March 8. The reduction of the "highest device-independent radio and television fees in the world" is justified.

Citizens are struggling with rising rents and increasing health insurance premiums, Matter continued. The reduction in fees achieved through the SRG initiative would leave everyone with more money to live on.

Financial burden for entrepreneurs

The initiative committee also explicitly mentioned the "double taxation" of entrepreneurs. The money is lacking in companies, for example for training and further education or investments. As an example, FDP National Councillor Heinz Theiler cited a car garage that generates high turnover and therefore has to pay a lot, but only generates very low margins.

Media diversity is greater than ever today with a multitude of offers on the Internet. At the same time, young people have to pay for a service that they hardly ever use, the committee argued, which is unfair, especially as young people are not financially secure during their education.

Parliament and Federal Council reject bill

The popular initiative initiated by SVP circles aims to reduce the fees for radio and television from CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year. The corporate levy would be completely abolished if the petition is accepted. Parliament and the Federal Council reject the initiative. According to the opponents, the SRG would lose around half of its fee income if the "halving initiative" is accepted.

The Federal Council made concessions to the initiators last year. It decided to reduce the household fee to CHF 300 per year by ordinance. Numerous companies will also no longer have to pay the fee in future. As a result, SRG expects to save around CHF 270 million by 2029.