On almost all aircraft, the breathing air comes directly from the engine. This was also the case with the Swiss plane that had to make an emergency landing in Graz at the end of December. The system is controversial - and there is an alternative.

On December 23, a Swiss Airbus A220 en route from Bucharest to Zurich had to make an emergency landing in Graz after thick smoke filled the cabin. A 23-year-old flight attendant later died in hospital as his brain was not supplied with sufficient oxygen during the critical phase.

The cause of the smoke is still being investigated. However, the incident has reignited the debate about the safety of bleed air systems in aviation, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Bleed air systems, which are used in most aircraft, feed air directly from the engines into the cabin. This practice is controversial, as toxic substances - in the form of smoke, for example - can enter the cabin in the event of an engine failure.

Boeing 787 with a different air system

Dieter Scholz, Professor of Aircraft Design, describes the incident as another example of a known safety problem. Despite the risks, the system remains the industry standard, as it is considered energy-efficient and reliable.

The Swiss incident would probably have had a less serious outcome with a different type of aircraft: a Boeing 787, also known as a Dreamliner, which is the only aircraft type to draw outside air via inlets on the fuselage. The air is compressed by specially designed electric compressors.

However, it has not yet been proven that the engine damage on the Swiss flight was the cause of the smoke in the cabin. The investigations by the Austrian and Swiss authorities are ongoing.

"Dirty socks smell"

Critics of bleed air systems argue that even small amounts of turbine oil entering the cabin air can cause long-term damage to health. The term "dirty socks smell" describes the typical odor that occurs in such incidents.

In the past, there have been repeated incidents in which crew members have complained of nausea and concentration problems. The so-called aerotoxic syndrome is often suspected as the cause, but official data is lacking.

The aviation industry sees no need for action, as the bleed air system is considered standard worldwide. A spokesperson for Swiss emphasizes the reliability of the system and refers to Hepa filters that clean part of the cabin air.

However, the bleed air itself is not filtered before it enters the cabin. Tests with filter systems, such as those carried out by Easyjet a few years ago, did not lead to widespread introduction. Whether such filters could have prevented the incident on the Swiss flight remains unclear.

