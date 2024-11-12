dpa

Slowly but surely, we are back in the middle of fondue and raclette season. The downside: the smell of cold cheese is annoying. Get rid of it quickly with these tips and tricks.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Slowly but surely, we are back in the middle of fondue and raclette season.

The downside: the smell of cold cheese is annoying.

But you can quickly get rid of it with these tips and tricks. Show more

According to the Swiss government, the Swiss eat 23 kilos of cheese a year. Currently probably mainly fondue or raclette. But what can spoil your mood a little after a convivial evening: the smell of cold cheese in your own home.

But don't panic, with these tips and tricks you are guaranteed to get the smell of cheese out of your home:

The all-rounder: baking powder

Baking soda helps with many things - including the smell of cheese Pour a well-measured mixture of baking soda and water into various small bowls and leave to stand for at least 24 hours. If you don't have baking powder at home, baking soda will do the same job.

Coffee "detoxifies"

The procedure with coffee is roughly the same as with baking powder: pour the ground coffee into small bowls and wait until the cheese smell has been neutralized. If you want the coffee smell to be even stronger, you can heat the coffee grounds in a pan with a little water and add a cinnamon stick, vanilla pod or another spice.

Vinegar neutralizes

Some people find the smell of vinegar worse than the smell of cheese itself. However, if you mix around two decilitres of household vinegar with one decilitre of water and allow the liquid to evaporate slowly, this mixture will also help to neutralize the smell of cheese. Important: Balsamic vinegar does not work.

Quick emergency aid

Masks the smell of cheese, but does not eliminate it: The smell of sulphur from matches and the smell of extinguished candles can provide a quick emergency remedy.

Put clothes on the radiator

Yes, the smell of cheese in the apartment or house is annoying. But it is particularly annoying when your clothes smell of cheese after a fondue or raclette. If you put your clothes on the heater, they will become odor-free more quickly. The heat lets odors evaporate faster than airing them out.

The classic: open the windows

Finally, the classic: ventilation. If you replace old air with new air by ventilating properly, you are always on the safe side.