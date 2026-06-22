The heat wave causes cars to heat up to dangerously high temperatures in a short amount of time. KEYSTONE

The current heat wave brings not only perfect weather for swimming, but also risks. Especially inside a car, temperatures can rise to dangerous levels faster than you might think. The TCS explains what matters most right now—from sun protection to e-bike batteries.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The heat wave causes cars to heat up to dangerously high temperatures in a short time, and sun-protective window films are significantly more effective than slightly open windows.

E-bike batteries suffer in extreme heat, while electric cars remain safe but lose range due to air conditioning.

Especially important: Never leave children or pets in the car, and make sure to ventilate the car thoroughly before getting in to avoid the risk of burns. Show more

Covers help

Various TCS tests have shown that, in addition to parking in the shade, windshield covers in particular have a positive effect on the measured temperatures inside the car.

For example, in vehicles that were left in the sun for an hour without window tint, the temperature on the dashboard reached 77 degrees Celsius; in vehicles with window tint, the temperature was up to 40 degrees lower.

Contrary to popular belief that a car’s paint color has a major impact on the interior temperature, tests showed that the difference in this regard is minimal.

Although dark-colored cars heat up faster than light-colored ones in the first 20 minutes, the final temperature differs by only a few degrees Celsius. Full-coverage tarps lower the temperature inside the car by a few more degrees.

Slightly open windows, on the other hand, fail to provide the hoped-for cooling effect. In the test, only a 2-degree Celsius difference in interior temperature was measured over a 30-minute period. While driving, however, fully opening the windows when pulling away helps to significantly lower the temperature inside the car.

Effects on Batteries

E-bikes should not be left in the scorching sun for long periods of time. This can damage the electronics. In general, extreme temperatures have a negative long-term effect on the battery’s lifespan.

For electric vehicle batteries, however, high temperatures do not pose a safety risk, as the batteries in the underbody are never exposed to direct sunlight.

E-bikes should not be left in the blazing sun for extended periods of time. KEYSTONE

However, running the air conditioning significantly reduces the range of electric vehicles. In this regard, though, electric vehicles have a major advantage in the summer heat: when parked at a charging station, the interior can be cooled down to a comfortable temperature before departure using pre-conditioning.

Do Not Leave People or Animals in the Car

Time and again, we hear reports of children and pets being left behind in cars. Most people underestimate how quickly it can become extremely hot inside a car under the blazing sun—even after just a few minutes—and how life-threatening this can be for both people and animals.

The most important ADAC rule on this is: A baby or child should never be left alone in a parked car, not even for a few minutes. (File photo) Bernd Weissbrod/dpa

Avoid staying in closed, uncooled vehicles exposed to direct sunlight. Children and pets should not be left inside the vehicle, even for short stops.

Beware of Burns

The exterior, dashboard, and seats can become so hot that simply touching these surfaces can cause burns. Therefore, caution is advised when getting into the car and touching the seats, steering wheel, gearshift, or other interior components.

Burns and other skin injuries can occur within seconds at temperatures as low as 45 degrees. Before getting in, it is therefore recommended to briefly ventilate the vehicle interior by opening the trunk and the side doors to let the hot air escape.