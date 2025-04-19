Ernst Hotz has a wonderfully anachronistic idea of café culture: his traditional company also makes its own Easter chocolate bunnies. A visit to the confectionery in the Zurich Oberland.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News takes a look at the production of Easter chocolate bunnies at Konditorei Café Ernst Hotz AG in Wangen-Brüttisellen - and fails to make one of its own.

Hotz is a medium-sized traditional company that has built up a network of nine branches with 125 employees in the Zurich Oberland over 130 years.

Patron Ernst Hotz relies on an anachronistic café culture with its own bakery, patisserie and confectionery with its own chocolate, homemade ice cream and home-brewed iced tea. Show more

You wouldn't necessarily guess that the small old building at Zürichstrasse 10 in Wangen-Brüttisellen has a sweet secret.

Of course, signs and an oversized croissant point to Konditorei Café Ernst Hotz AG. In the narrow store, a display invites you to buy bread and pastries. There are small tables at a long bench where you can enjoy coffee and tea as well as the cakes on display in a large fridge.

The display on the left, the fridge with the delicious cakes on the right - and the inconspicuous corridor to the workrooms at the back of the building. The cream truffle cake with a diameter of 22 centimetres costs 38 francs here. blue News

But this is not just a small café, which seem to be fewer and fewer these days. A narrow corridor by the cash desk leads to the back of the building: first there are large refrigerated storage rooms - and then the workrooms of the skilled workers who master the craft of confectionery and pastry making there. In February, everyone there prepares for the Easter business.

9 branches and 125 employees after 130 years

While the chocolate bunnies are produced by hand here, the major distributors have finished their Easter production by the end of October, says Ernst Hotz. He is the patron of this medium-sized traditional company, which was founded in 1895 in Dübendorf in the Zurich Oberland - "with a cow and a horse".

Behind the façade blue News

Ernst Hotz takes over the business 95 years later: over four generations, the family builds up a network of nine branches with 125 employees today - and expands the portfolio. "I used to travel a lot," recalls Ernst Hotz, who learned more about the cocoa harvest in the process. Couldn't he make his own chocolate?

"You can't do that as a little penguin anyway," he initially said to himself - but then went on to create his own variety in Paris: It is called "Moreno" and has a cocoa content of 67 percent. Hotz focuses on quality rather than quantity - even in the in-house production of chocolate bunnies.

A different world

He is of course "far too expensive" if you compare his products with industrial production. But because standards are important to him, people are still served in his cafés. And as well as ice cream and iced tea from his own production, you can also get a small bar of "Moreno" with your cappuccino. "It's a completely different world," says Hotz.

On the left, the chocolate bunny that professional Sandra Wolf made in a hurry - and in the middle, the pitiful attempt by the dismayed journalist (right). blue News

In his chocolate bunny production, he sometimes uses molds that come from his grandfather. They are first painted, then filled with liquid chocolate, tapped and finally shaken out. This process has to be repeated once before the chocolate base is added at the bottom.

«The bunny is picked up 12 to 15 times before it is placed in the store.» Sandra Wolf Hotz confectioner

Hotz produces two to two and a half thousand of these hollow, sweet bunnies. The confectioners make around 5,500 of the smaller filled bunnies with nuts inside. Like the homemade chocolates, they are created in the unassuming building in Wangen-Brüttisellen and distributed to the branches in the surrounding area to bring joy at Easter.

