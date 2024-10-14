Deep scratches in parquet flooring disturb the eye. PantherMedia / Julija Petrovskaja

Scratches are tedious, but can be removed or reduced with household remedies. blue News shows you how.

Scratches are annoying, but can be easily removed.

With the right products, scratches on parquet flooring, mirrors, glasses or crockery can be removed or at least significantly reduced.

blue News provides you with five detailed tips to help you remove scratches effectively.

Scratches on everyday objects are unsightly, but in many cases they are nothing to worry about. With the right products, scratches on parquet flooring, mirrors, glasses or crockery can be removed or at least significantly reduced.

blue News provides you with five detailed tips to help you remove scratches effectively.

Parquet: walnuts against light scratches

Light scratches on parquet flooring can happen quickly - whether from furniture or small stones on shoes. A simple trick to remove superficial scratches is to use walnuts. Rub the scratch with the inside of a shelled walnut. The nut's natural oil penetrates the wood and fills the scratch, making it less noticeable. This method is quick and inexpensive.

For deeper scratches, you should use special wax sticks, which are available in DIY stores in different wood tones. Fill the scratch with the wax and then polish the wood. The parquet will then look much smoother and more even again without you having to carry out extensive repairs.

Mirrors: toothpaste against scratches

Scratches on mirrors are particularly annoying as they impair reflection. For minor scratches, you can use toothpaste without abrasives. Apply a small amount to a soft cloth and rub the toothpaste into the scratch using circular movements.

After a few minutes, you can wipe the area with a damp cloth. This method fills small scratches and smoothes the surface so that the scratch is barely visible.

For deeper scratches, you can use special glass polish. Glass polishes are designed to minimize scratches in mirrors or window glass. Apply the polish, work it in with a soft cloth and wipe off the residue. This method can also ensure a better result for heavier scratches.

Eyeglass lenses: baking soda or toothpaste

Scratches on spectacle lenses can severely impair vision. For superficial scratches, you can use either toothpaste (without abrasives) or baking soda. Mix baking soda with a little water to make a paste and apply it to the affected area.

Rub the paste in gently and then rinse the glasses thoroughly. Toothpaste can also be used in the same way - it is particularly helpful for light scratches on plastic lenses.

If your lenses have special coatings (such as anti-reflective or UV protection), you should be careful as aggressive agents could damage the coating. In this case, it is advisable to have your glasses professionally polished by an optician.

Tableware: baking soda against scratches

Scratches on crockery, especially on porcelain, are annoying but often harmless. You can easily remove many of these scratches with baking soda. Simply mix some baking soda with water to make a paste and apply it to the scratches with a soft cloth. Rub the paste in gently and then rinse the dishes thoroughly. The scratches often become less visible or disappear completely.

For delicate or valuable tableware such as antique porcelain, it is worth using special polishes. These products are gentle and protect the decoration. If you look after your tableware regularly, it will remain beautiful and undamaged for a long time.

Prevention: how to avoid scratches

The best way to avoid scratches is to handle your items with care. Protect your parquet by sticking felt glides under furniture and avoiding street shoes in the house. Glasses should always be stored in a case to prevent scratches from other objects in the case. When stacking crockery, felt inserts or tea towels help to prevent scratches.

You should not use harsh cleaners or rough cloths on mirrors and glass surfaces as they can leave scratches. Regular care with soft cloths and suitable cleaning agents protects your surfaces and prevents scratches from occurring.

With these tips, you can quickly and easily remove or prevent scratches on various surfaces - and keep your items looking like new for longer.