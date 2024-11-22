It's not just cars that need to be careful on snow-covered roads, but bikes too. sda

The roads in winter are wet and slippery. This can be dangerous for cyclists. These tips can help you to cycle safely.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winter road conditions pose challenges for cyclists.

But with the right equipment and precautions, you can cycle safely even in the cold seasons.

From the right headgear and the right choice of gloves to special winter tires - important tips and tricks: Show more

The snow is here and the roads are wet and slippery. For many people, however, this is no reason to abandon their bikes. With these tips, you can still ride your bike safely in winter:

Wear more than just a helmet on your head

A bike helmet is also very important in winter, as it doesn't just protect you from the wind and wet. It also needs more fabric. How much is up to you. A bandana, racing cap or balaclava is suitable for under the helmet. Or simply a hat that is not too thick. Helmet covers also protect against wind and moisture.

Be careful with ski gloves

When it comes to gloves, the thinner the better. Especially when it comes to safety. Softshell products with wind protection are recommended. Mittens are also unsuitable for cycling because they make it difficult to operate the brakes. Experience shows that the physical exertion and the resulting body heat mean that you are less likely to get cold fingers than if you are standing in the cold.

The right equipment

It is very important in winter to have sufficient and functioning lights on your bike. This is because visibility on the road also increases your safety. Wear clothing that is as light-colored as possible, preferably a fluorescent vest or reflectors, and make sure that your bike lights are working.

Tires with a special rubber compound suitable for winter use and a good tread pattern provide grip on slippery roads - but don't overestimate this under any circumstances. Tires with studs are the right choice in snowy and icy conditions. Ask your specialist bike shop for advice.

Adapt your riding style

In winter, it makes sense to reduce your riding speed due to the slippery surface. You should therefore also plan a slightly longer ride time. It is also worth keeping a greater distance from other road users and driving with foresight to prevent collisions.

Apply the brakes gently and use the front brake particularly sparingly. The wheels often start to slip when you brake, making it difficult to stay in the saddle.

On tricky sections, such as icy patches or piles of snow, it can be a good idea to dismount and push the bike. Rule of thumb: If you feel uncomfortable at the sight of what's coming, it's time to dismount. If you become anxious, the risk of making a riding mistake or reacting incorrectly increases.

If you can't resist riding in tricky sections, make sure that you don't swerve or even fall near cars, public transport or pedestrians. Also be careful with railings and other installations. If you fall on them, an otherwise harmless fall can have serious consequences.

Protect your feet

Good footwear is also part of safe cycling in winter. Some cyclists have windproof and waterproof winter cycling shoes for this purpose. Hiking boots also do the job. Important to know: You can also fall when dismounting or briefly supporting yourself, namely if the sole of your shoe fails to grip.

If you stick to sneakers, it's worth getting waterproof socks. For short distances, you can also put your feet in a Robidog bag. Your shoes will be wet when you arrive, but your feet will stay dry. Provided you haven't worked up a sweat.