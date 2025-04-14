After the veil ban was implemented in Switzerland, female tourists have found a creative solution. sda

Despite the ban on face coverings in Switzerland, Muslim tourists are finding creative ways to adapt without giving up their traditions.

Since the beginning of 2025, it has been forbidden to cover your face in public places in Switzerland. This law mainly concerns religious face veils, which is particularly relevant for female tourists from Arab countries. But in Interlaken, it is clear that these women are inventive and are not deterred.

In a small store in the heart of Interlaken, which serves as the first point of contact for Arab guests, tours can be booked and train tickets ordered in Arabic. Emad Boutrous, the owner, explains that Switzerland remains a popular travel destination despite the new ban, as reported by SRF.

Since the ban on face coverings came into force, anyone wearing a burqa or nikab in public spaces in Switzerland must expect to pay a fine of 100 francs. But the reality in Zurich is surprisingly restrained. The Zurich city police have issued just one fine so far - and that was also for religious reasons. One woman ignored the ban and was asked to pay the fine.

How tourists get around the ban on veils

Many visitors come from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, attracted by the impressive mountain landscape and the pleasant atmosphere of the Alpine region. Indeed, many female tourists from the Middle East can be seen wearing face masks on the streets of Interlaken.

In order to circumvent the ban on covering up, many religious women resort to hygiene masks, which they wear together with a headscarf. Boutrous describes this as a practical compromise that has quickly caught on, as similar bans already exist in Austria and France. Most female tourists are aware of the Swiss ban, and if they are not, Boutrous advises them to buy a hygiene mask from the pharmacy.

The solution is amusing

Conversations with female tourists are difficult, however, as many avoid the topic of the veil ban. According to Renato Julier from the local tourist office, Arab guests have not yet voiced any complaints and are not adapting to the ban. However, the option of circumventing the law with hygiene masks is not actively recommended.

Municipal president Philippe Ritschard has also heard about this creative solution and finds it amusing. He emphasizes that enforcing the ban is not the responsibility of the municipality, but of the police. He advocates turning a blind eye in such cases. Despite the ban, bookings from the Arab world are very satisfactory for the current season.

