This handshake made headlines in 1996: Two years after Walter Fust had sold his Fust AG Jelmoli, he bought Jelmoli. KEYSTONE

This deal was the talk of Switzerland in the 1990s. Two years after Walter Fust sold his Jelmoli business, he not only bought back his company, but also the entire Jelmoli Group.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Walter Fust, an entrepreneur who left his mark on the Swiss economy, has died.

He caused quite a stir when he acquired a majority shareholding in Jelmoli in 1996 - two years after Jelmoli had bought his company Dipl. Ing. Fust AG from him.

In 2007, Fust sold his company to Coop. Show more

1994 was a turning point in the career of Walter Fust and his company. Seven years earlier, he had floated the company on the stock exchange. Now he felt burnt out, "Today we talk about burn-out syndrome," he writes about this time in his autobiography.

His three children had no interest in his company, "They were pursuing other career plans as an architect, physicist and advertising manager", he once told the NZZ.

So Fust sold the majority of shares in his chain of stores for electrical and electronic appliances to the owners of Jelmoli. He continued to run the company. Because the owners paid him half in shares, Fust became Jelmoli's second-largest shareholder.

The parent company in crisis

No sooner had Fust put his company under a new roof than it began to leak - Jelmoli, with its 40 department stores at the time, was in crisis. The banks, which had provided the majority shareholder Union Trading Company UTC with capital, urged it to sell.

This was the hour of the entrepreneur from Eastern Switzerland. Walter Fust bought UTC's block of shares. In his autobiography, he writes that he paid the 270 million francs with a cheque directly from his cash assets. He had never taken out a loan in his entire career, he once told the NZZ.

Two years after the takeover, Fust bought the company that had taken his baby from him. "The media made a big fuss at the time. The sale and, two years later, the buyback were not interpreted correctly," he says. However, he does not reveal what the correct interpretation would have been.

This is how the Tages-Anzeiger described it in 2016: Fust had wanted to prevent Jelmoli, and thus also his Dipl. Ing. Fust AG, from falling into the wrong hands.

Fust sells Fust AG after all

Walter Fust became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jelmoli and played a key role in the sale of all Jelmoli department stores except the flagship on Bahnhofstrasse. Under his aegis, Jelmoli was transformed from a department store chain into a real estate group.

In 2003, he was "hit by ill health", Fust writes in his autobiography. Six-day weeks and exclusively short vacations had taken their toll. As a result, he sold his stake in Jelmoli to Georg von Opel and withdrew from the company in several stages.

In 2007, Coop acquired the majority of shares in Jelmoli and thus also became the owner of Fust. Fust received almost 1 billion Swiss francs for the company he founded in 1966. "I couldn't say anything more about it, but the price was good," says Fust in the Tages-Anzeiger.

He remained active as an investor until his death. "Bilanz" estimates his assets at 1.3 billion Swiss francs in 2024.

