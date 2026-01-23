In the wake of the attack on Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the current situation is also being factored into security planning for the Street Parade. Among other measures, Zurich is relying on vehicle barriers, a large police presence, and the monitoring of crowds.

Here's what it's all about The attack in Berlin will be taken into account in the risk assessment for the Street Parade.

Among other measures, the police are relying on vehicle checkpoints, crowd control, and emergency response teams on land, at sea, and in the air.

Despite the heightened terrorist threat, the event is to remain open to the public without tickets or systematic access controls. Summary created with

The 33rd Street Parade will take place in Zurich on August 8. Up to one million people are expected to gather around Lake Zurich. In the wake of the deadly attack on Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the question arises once again: How can such a large, open-air event be protected?

"The incident in Berlin will, of course, be factored into the ongoing assessment of the situation regarding the Street Parade," Judith Hödl of the Zurich City Police told "Blick." The assessments of the canton and the federal government would also be taken into account.

Vehicle barriers protect the access roads

The security plan is reviewed and adjusted each year in collaboration with event organizers, city police, and cantonal police. Existing measures include vehicle barriers designed to prevent unauthorized access to the event grounds.

According to “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” reports that, among other measures, mobile steel barriers are being used. Such barriers have been protecting the Street Parade for several years. Following the attack in Nice in 2016, security measures around the access points were significantly stepped up.

Crowd management also plays an important role. Law enforcement officers monitor where large crowds are forming and in which direction they are moving. For tactical reasons, the authorities are not providing any information on the size of the police presence or on possible adjustments following the attack in Berlin.

The Street Parade Should Remain an Open Event

There are no plans for systematic access controls or tickets. The Street Parade is to remain free and open to the public.

“A Street Parade with systematic entry checks would no longer be the Street Parade,” media spokesperson Stefan Epli told the NZZ. The association is therefore committed to maintaining the event’s open character.

Nevertheless, the security measures are costly. According to Epli, approximately 370,000 francs have been allocated for 2026. The Street Parade’s total budget is 4.8 million francs.