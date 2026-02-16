Construction work has been going on in Russikon ZH for months. Screenshot Google Maps

Since the main road in the center of Russikon ZH was closed in July 2025, traffic has been rolling through what should be a quiet residential area. Residents speak of constant noise, disregarded driving bans - and feel left alone by the authorities.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the closure of several roads in the center of Russikon, many drivers have switched to a 30 km/h residential street.

Residents criticize noise, disregarded passing bans and a lack of controls.

The municipality and civil engineering office take a more relaxed view of the situation and expect the situation to ease from March. Show more

Extensive construction work began in the center of Russikon in July 2025. Kirchgasse, Im Berg and Russikerstrasse are affected. Since then, several sections have been completely closed in stages. The official detour route is via neighboring Fehraltorf.

In practice, however, a different picture has emerged. Numerous drivers use the narrow Wettsteinstrasse as a shortcut instead, as the "Zürcher Oberländer " writes. The road is located in a 30 km/h zone and is closed to through traffic. Nevertheless, residents report hundreds of vehicles driving through the neighborhood every day. In addition, two bus routes have also been diverted through the residential street because of the roadworks.

Residents of the village complained to the newspaper about persistent traffic noise and exhaust fumes. Especially during the summer months, it was hardly possible to spend time in the garden. The traffic also causes sleep disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Several residents have therefore submitted a petition. Around 100 signatures were collected. The petition calls for regular traffic controls, speed checks and an adjustment to the temporary traffic lights.

Municipality and canton contradict criticism

The criticism is primarily directed at the lack of controls. According to residents, the signalized ban on driving through is often disregarded. They do not feel sufficiently supported by the municipality and cantonal police.

The municipality of Russikon refutes the impression of an uncontrolled situation. Mobile and covert speed checks have taken place, and major speeding violations have only been detected in isolated cases. Stationary or semi-stationary radar devices were never planned. In addition, measurements had shown that the volume of traffic in the district had recently decreased again.

The cantonal civil engineering office also defended the full closure to the "Zürcher Oberländer". A single-lane traffic route would have significantly extended the construction time and would not have been possible everywhere for reasons of space. Construction projects of this magnitude inevitably entail restrictions. At the same time, the office points to progress: One lane should be reopened by the end of March. Construction work is currently scheduled for completion in June 2026 - earlier than originally planned.