A huge rockfall occurred on the Italian side of Monte Rosa at the weekend. A video shows the devastation on site.

The cloud of dust caused by the collapse was so powerful that it reached the ski slopes and left its mark.

Last weekend, a huge rockslide broke loose on the Italian side of Monte Rosa, permanently changing the landscape. As drone footage taken by mountain rescuer Luca Tondat shows, huge masses of rock broke loose in the southern summit area of the Dufourspitze (4634 meters) and rolled hundreds of meters down into the valley. "It's a huge detachment that's still going on," warned Tondat on his social media channels. Fortunately, the rockslide apparently happened at night, so no one was injured.

The dust cloud caused by the demolition was so powerful that it rose up to the ski slopes and left its mark there. Even the Zamboni Zappa hut, which is closed in winter, was damaged. The affected area is currently only accessible at the risk of life, Tondat continues. It is particularly alarming that the demolitions could continue.Il Dolomiti" was the first to report on the events on site.

The rockfall on Monte Rosa is not an isolated incident. A similar incident occurred on the same massif in spring 2024. Rock is also coming loose on other peaks in the Alps, partly as a result of thawing permafrost soils and receding glaciers.