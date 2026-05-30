Housing demo in Zurich Shortly before the start of the housing demo in Zurich, many people had already gathered on site. Image: blue News A wide variety of people took part in the demo: from old to very young, including many families. Image: blue News The atmosphere is very peaceful, music is playing. Image: blue News Housing demo in Zurich Shortly before the start of the housing demo in Zurich, many people had already gathered on site. Image: blue News A wide variety of people took part in the demo: from old to very young, including many families. Image: blue News The atmosphere is very peaceful, music is playing. Image: blue News

Rising rents, luxury renovations and layoffs are causing discontent in Zurich: several hundred people took to the streets on Saturday to demand affordable housing.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hundreds demonstrate in Zurich for affordable housing.

Participants criticized luxury renovations and mass layoffs.

The organizers called for measures to combat displacement and housing shortages. Show more

Several hundred people took to the streets of Zurich on Saturday afternoon to protest against the tense housing situation. The authorized demonstration was held under the slogan "Housing for all!" and led from Hardplatz through several city districts to Kasernenwiese. Participants drew attention to the consequences of rising rents and the short supply of housing.

The organizers were particularly critical of so-called luxury renovations and mass terminations. In many neighborhoods, existing residential buildings are being demolished or extensively renovated, causing rents to rise significantly after re-letting. This makes it increasingly difficult for many tenants to find affordable housing in the city. The demonstrators warned of a creeping displacement of long-time residents from their neighborhoods.

On the website for the demonstration, the initiators justify their protest with an increasing commercialization of the housing market. Housing is increasingly becoming an object of profit and speculation, while affordable housing is disappearing. With the demonstration, they wanted to increase political pressure and draw attention to what they see as the precarious situation of many people looking for housing.