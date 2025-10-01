Eating pudding with a fork Zurich Pudding-with-a-fork meetings are currently taking place all over Switzerland. One such meeting is taking place in Zurich on Wednesday evening. Image: blue News What happens there is exactly what the name suggests: people eat pudding together with a fork. Image: blue News The trend originally comes from Germany. It has now spread throughout the German-speaking world via TikTok. Image: blue News Maria, Angelina and Yanah (from left) find the meeting fun. They weren't expecting so many people. Image: blue News Anouk and Juliana (from left) like the fact that you can meet lots of other people here. Image: blue News Several hundred people came to the Chinawiese for the event Image: blue News The vanilla and chocolate cream is almost sold out at the Coop on Höschgasse near the Chinawiese. Image: blue News Emese posted the TikTok video that led to the meeting in Zurich. "It's already very Gen Z," she says. Image: blue News A large gathering like this in a public space actually requires a permit. That's why the police are on site. However, they observe the event from a distance. Image: blue News Pudding-with-a-fork gatherings like this will also take place in other Swiss cities over the next few days. Image: blue News Eating pudding with a fork Zurich Pudding-with-a-fork meetings are currently taking place all over Switzerland. One such meeting is taking place in Zurich on Wednesday evening. Image: blue News What happens there is exactly what the name suggests: people eat pudding together with a fork. Image: blue News The trend originally comes from Germany. It has now spread throughout the German-speaking world via TikTok. Image: blue News Maria, Angelina and Yanah (from left) find the meeting fun. They weren't expecting so many people. Image: blue News Anouk and Juliana (from left) like the fact that you can meet lots of other people here. Image: blue News Several hundred people came to the Chinawiese for the event Image: blue News The vanilla and chocolate cream is almost sold out at the Coop on Höschgasse near the Chinawiese. Image: blue News Emese posted the TikTok video that led to the meeting in Zurich. "It's already very Gen Z," she says. Image: blue News A large gathering like this in a public space actually requires a permit. That's why the police are on site. However, they observe the event from a distance. Image: blue News Pudding-with-a-fork gatherings like this will also take place in other Swiss cities over the next few days. Image: blue News

Hundreds gather in Zurich to eat pudding together with a fork. What sounds absurd is part of a TikTok trend that is now also reaching Swiss cities.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In many German-speaking cities, young people are currently meeting up for "eating pudding with a fork" events, where they eat pudding together with a fork.

The trend started in Germany and then spread throughout the German-speaking world via TikTok.

The action is interpreted as an expression of community spirit and youthful rebellion against everyday life - but is usually seen by local participants as having no deeper meaning.

Such meetings are officially subject to authorization. The organizers face charges and possible costs for cleaning or damage. Show more

Sometimes there are trends that catch on even though they are actually completely impractical. For example, when we rolled up our pants and rolled down our socks so that we could walk around with bare ankles even in winter. Or when people wear micro sunglasses that don't protect the eyes at all, but just look cool.

Now there's something new that belongs in the same category: eating pudding with a fork. It's actually completely impractical, but we do it because everyone is doing it at the moment. And not alone, but in meetings.

Origin in Germany

Such "eating pudding with a fork" meetings are currently taking place in almost all major cities in German-speaking countries. And what happens there is exactly what the name suggests: you take a pudding and fork from home, meet up with others at a predetermined time and meeting point and then eat pudding with a fork together.

The movement originated in Germany. At first, flyers drew attention to the meetings. Then so many people showed up, who in turn posted videos of them on TikTok, that the trend has now spread.

Meetings have already taken place in Lucerne and St. Gallen in Switzerland. There will be an event in Zurich on Wednesday, October 1. Sechseläutenplatz was the planned location. However, the Zurich Film Festival is currently taking place there. Due to the crowds, the meeting was therefore moved to the Chinawiese.

There will also be similar gatherings in Aarau, Bern, Basel, Chur, Lucerne and St. Gallen over the next few days.

But why is this happening right now? There are attempts to intellectualize the trend. Journalist Carlotte Bru, for example, explained on Instagram: "The common synchronous action, in this case eating pudding with a fork, creates a brief sense of togetherness. And that takes the edge off everyday life." It is therefore stylistically characteristic of Gen Z to react to serious circumstances with absurdity and humor.

And "Stern" writes: "This pudding thing is somewhere between community and rebellion against everyday life. It shows how people connect through apparent meaninglessness - without any expectations, without performance, just for the joy of being there."

Perhaps there is no deeper meaning behind it. If you ask the people taking part in the meeting in Zurich, they say: "It's just fun" and "not that deep". Emese, who posted the TikTok that triggered the meeting in Zurich, doesn't see any deeper message in it either, but says: "It's very Gen Z." Above all, she simply wanted to copy what she had seen on TikTok from Germany because she thought it was funny.

Such meetings require a permit

However, there is a problem with such events: if a lot of people want to meet in public, you can't just do it like that. Organized public events generally require a permit. In Linz, Austria, an event to eat pudding with a fork has therefore already been canceled.

The organizer wroteon TikTok: "I would have to submit an event notification." But as a student, she has no money for that. "I also don't feel like filing a report," she continued.

At the request of blue News, the Zurich city police wrote: "It is obviously an increased use of public space and would therefore require a permit." The organizer must therefore expect to be reported to the police and charged for any cleaning costs or damage to the Chinawiese.

In fact, several hundred people turn up on the Chinawiese in Zurich. "I didn't expect so many people," says organizer Emese. But she is not afraid of being reported to the police.

The Zurich city police show up at the Chinawiese about half an hour after the start of the meeting, but simply observe the event from a distance.

