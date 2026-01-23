Hundreds of people are waiting outside a specialty store in Bern for one of the last solar eclipse glasses. Despite the 32-degree heat, the wait is about an hour and a half. There will be no more restocks.

A Rush Before the Spectacle Hundreds Line Up in Bern for Solar Eclipse Glasses

Here's what it's all about On Tuesday, a line about 200 meters long formed in front of a specialty store in Bern.

In 32-degree heat, about 300 people were hoping to get one of the last remaining solar eclipse glasses.

On Wednesday, depending on the location, the moon will block between 91 and 93 percent of the sun in Switzerland. Summary created with

Shortly Ahead of the major solar eclipse, protective glasses are becoming hard to find. Several hundred people were waiting outside the Foto Video Zumstein specialty store in Bern on Tuesday afternoon.

The line stretched about 200 meters around the entire building, as observed by a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Around 1:45 p.m., about 300 people were waiting in line. They had to expect a wait of about an hour and a half.

Even temperatures of around 32 degrees didn't deter people. Staff members made sure no one cut in line. Marketing Director Roy Stahl and a colleague handed out chocolate to those waiting.

The last shipment has arrived

The store had received its final shipment of solar eclipse glasses around 1 p.m. It was initially unclear how long the supply would last.

However, Stahl told the news agency that sales would definitely end after this shipment. He declined to specify exactly how many pairs of glasses a single person was allowed to buy. He said decisions would be made based on reasonable criteria, and the goal was to prevent anyone from buying large quantities to resell them later at a profit.

As early as Monday evening, about 100 people had been waiting outside the store. Some of them had to go home without glasses.

Specialty eyeglasses are sold out in many places

Safety glasses are also virtually unavailable from other retailers. At online retailer Digitec Galaxus, less expensive models had already sold out several days earlier. According to their own statements, Migros and Coop did not carry any such glasses in their product lines.

On Wednesday, Switzerland will experience its biggest solar eclipse since 1999. Depending on the location, the moon will cover between 91 and 93 percent of the sun. The eclipse will reach its peak shortly before sunset.

Anyone who wants to watch the solar eclipse needs certified viewing glasses. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection for the eyes.