A couple from Hungary will stand trial on Monday. Picture sda

Threats, violence, total control: a Hungarian couple will stand trial in Zurich District Court on Monday. They are accused of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. blue News is ticking live on site.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Hungarian couple are on trial in Zurich for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

They allegedly forced three women, including relatives, into sex work between 2020 and 2022.

According to the indictment, the victims had to work under brutal conditions, were strictly controlled and only received a minimal share of their earnings.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding eight years' imprisonment each, ten years' expulsion from the country and a compensation claim. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

08.30 a.m. The trial begins The trial against the Hungarian couple will take place on Monday and Tuesday at Zurich District Court. The trial will be held in camera. The trial should have taken place a few weeks ago. However, one of the accused had to be taken to hospital due to health problems. One accused and one defendant are sitting in court. The trial is now restarted. The judge opens the trial. Show more

The images painted in the indictment are disturbing. A Hungarian couple will stand trial in Zurich District Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. They are alleged to have forced three women, including their own relatives, into a life of exploitation and sexual violence.

According to the indictment, the 29-year-old woman and her 40-year-old partner coldly exploited the precarious living conditions of their victims. They used threats to put the young women under pressure and finally lured them to Switzerland - more precisely to the Langstrasse district of Zurich.

Coercion, brutality and no way out

According to the indictment, the women were forced to work there under duress - according to the couple's merciless rules: sex without condoms, brutal practices, hardly any breaks. The earnings? Most of it seeped into the pockets of the accused. The women themselves only received a small fraction of the money they earned to buy food and cigarettes.

Particularly perfidious: the accused, who according to the indictment was a sex worker herself, is said to have controlled the victims in an actual surveillance system. She coordinated the meetings with clients and made sure that no woman stepped out of line. The man apparently went even further - he is said to have beaten one of the victims.

Eight years in prison each for the accused

The alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2022 and the two have been in custody since their arrest on November 20, 2022. The public prosecutor is now demanding harsh consequences: Eight years' imprisonment each and a ten-year ban from the country. In addition, the two are to pay a compensation claim - a kind of repayment for the money extorted from their victims.

The defense will announce its motions in the course of the trial. The Zurich District Court has scheduled two days for the trial.