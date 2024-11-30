The man accidentally shot his colleague. (symbolic image) Uwe Anspach/dpa

A hunting trip in the canton of Vaud ended fatally when a 64-year-old hunter was accidentally shot by a colleague. The investigation is ongoing.

A hunting party in the canton of Vaud was overshadowed by an incident on Friday. The group was out in Oulens-sur-Echallens to hunt a herd of wild boar reported by the gamekeeper. The animals had retreated into an area with dense bramble growth that was difficult to access.

A hunter fired several shots to scare off the wild boar, as the use of hunting dogs did not have the desired effect.

A wild boar was subsequently shot at by another hunter, but was not injured. Under as yet unexplained circumstances, one of the shots fatally hit a waiting hunter. The victim, a 64-year-old man from the canton of Fribourg, died of his injuries at the scene. The two hunters involved, aged 67 and 80, were questioned by the police.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The public prosecutor on duty has tasked the police with the investigation. An ambulance from the SAT ambulance service, a doctor from the University Center for Forensic Medicine Romand and two police patrols were deployed to the scene.