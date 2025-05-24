A hunter from Schwyz returns to his car with his shotgun after hunting. (symbolic image) sda

A hunter from Schwyz left his shotgun in his car and only noticed the loss the next day. The police found the gun and the hunter was convicted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hunter from Schwyz forgot his shotgun in his car and the police confiscated it.

He was fined for violating the Weapons Act.

The shotgun is now being examined to see if it can be returned. Show more

A hunter from the canton of Schwyz left his shotgun in his car after a hunt and was sentenced to a fine, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The incident occurred in October last year when the then 47-year-old man returned to his vehicle after hunting. To get the car keys, he leaned his unloaded, folded shotgun against the car.

Without stowing the gun, he drove off. The shotgun remained in the parking lot and was accessible to everyone. An attentive passer-by discovered the weapon and informed the police, who seized it the same day.

Fine and legal costs

It was not until the next morning that the hunter noticed that his shotgun was missing and immediately reported the loss to the police. At this point, the weapon was already in police custody.

The public prosecutor's office punished the violation of the Weapons Act with a penalty order. The hunter was fined 200 francs and must pay an additional 400 francs in legal costs. The seized shotgun will now be examined by the Schwyz cantonal police in order to decide whether it should be returned.