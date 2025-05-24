Without stowing the gun, he drove off. The shotgun remained in the parking lot and was accessible to everyone. An attentive passer-by discovered the weapon and informed the police, who seized it the same day.
Fine and legal costs
It was not until the next morning that the hunter noticed that his shotgun was missing and immediately reported the loss to the police. At this point, the weapon was already in police custody.
The public prosecutor's office punished the violation of the Weapons Act with a penalty order. The hunter was fined 200 francs and must pay an additional 400 francs in legal costs. The seized shotgun will now be examined by the Schwyz cantonal police in order to decide whether it should be returned.