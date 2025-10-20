The Muttseehütte is a popular hiking destination. KEYSTONE

After the withdrawal of their predecessor due to social media tourists, Rahel Koller and Cornel Ledergerber dare to make a new start at the Muttseehütte. The first few weeks were tough - but the two draw a positive balance after their debut season.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the departure of Claudia Freitag, Rahel Koller and Cornel Ledergerber are now in charge of the Muttseehütte.

Despite a rush of guests, capricious weather and a double workload, they speak of a successful season.

Wild camping is no longer a big problem - thanks to clear rules and better communication. Show more

One year after the abrupt departure of former hut warden Claudia Freitag, who complained about disrespectful social media tourists, the Muttseehütte in Glarus has found peace again. The new hosts Rahel Koller and Cornel Ledergerber can look back on a challenging but successful first season.

"It was brutal at the beginning - from zero to one hundred," Ledergerber tells "Südostschweiz" in retrospect. The hut was already overrun on the first weekend in mid-June. But instead of frustration, there was motivation: "The guests were understanding, which helped us enormously."

The two have known the SAC world for years - first as guests, then as temporary staff and course participants. That they would take over the Muttseehütte of all places was a spontaneous decision. "We knew it would be exhausting, but we wanted the challenge," says Koller, who also works as a remedial teacher. Her partner is Head of Accounting and IT at the St. Gallen courts.

Former hut warden quit a year ago

Despite a changeable summer, they recorded around 2,500 overnight stays, significantly more than the previous year. The couple also attribute the increase to the new ban on wild camping, which was introduced in collaboration with the municipality. "The sign by the cable car works wonders," says Ledergerber. "Many people just want good 'vibes' - and a beautiful view."

Overall, the duo are satisfied: "We were touched by the positive feedback we received about the food and atmosphere." The Muttseehütte will remain open to day guests for the time being while Koller and Ledergerber prepare the facility for winter. They want to reopen at the end of June 2026 - "fully motivated".

Claudia Freitag, the hut warden at the time, quit around a year ago after four years - exhausted by the onslaught of ill-equipped Instagram tourists, increasing demands and the wild camping chaos around the popular Muttenchopf.

"The work takes a lot of energy that I can't get back," she said at the time.