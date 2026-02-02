The fatal scene took place at the Neumatt school in Aesch BL Google Maps

A fatal fight between teenagers in Aesch BL shook Switzerland in the summer of 2024 - now the alleged perpetrator is on trial in Muttenz. The charges are serious, the versions of the crime differ.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old was fatally injured with a knife during a night-time argument in Aesch BL in the summer of 2024.

The suspect, who is now 19 years old, will stand trial on Monday for intentional homicide.

The indictment describes two possible courses of events. Despite unclear details, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the murder was premeditated.

The accused is also charged with a traffic offense, a sexual offense and a violation of the Weapons Act.

9.39 a.m. Expert witness is now being questioned An expert is now providing information about her report. The statements of the accused were partly contradictory. "That made the investigation difficult and time-consuming," says the expert. Basically, however, she found the accused to be a friendly young man.

9.27 a.m. "But that's strange, I have photos here" Now it's about the accused's criminal record. In the past, he was found guilty of several traffic offenses for speeding. In one case, the judge quoted from a penalty order according to which he had been driving his motorcycle too fast while at the same time operating his cell phone with one hand. "None of that was true," commented the defendant. "But that's funny, I have photos here," the judge replies. The accused stated that his goal for the future was to train as a physiotherapist. He also wants to undergo therapy "to develop my personality further, because obviously not everything has gone perfectly so far". In the long term, he wants a family, a house and a job that he enjoys. This concludes the questioning of the accused's personal circumstances.

9.20 a.m. Accused applied for a gun license His circle of friends was mainly limited to people from Bern and Lucerne. "I had no great connection to Aesch," said the accused. The reason for this was that many rumors had circulated about him in Aesch BL. The judge also questioned him about a gun license that the 19-year-old had applied for. The reason he gave at the time was self-defense. "I wanted to know how to shoot before I went to recruit school," says the accused. In the end, however, he decided against acquiring a weapon.

9.12 a.m. Professional military as a career aspiration Throughout his training - from kindergarten to his apprenticeship - the accused was repeatedly bullied and teased. One of the triggers for the bullying was his career aspirations: Professional military. "I wanted to be there for my country," explains the now 19-year-old.

8.48 a.m. Accused provides information about himself The accused is still being questioned about himself. He explains what medication he takes and how his Kartagener syndrome - a hereditary disease that affects the respiratory tract - affects his life. The defendant explains that he stood out as hyperactive at school. The reason for this was his ADHD diagnosis. The questioning about the crime only starts after the personal questioning has been completed. The accused is charged with three criminal offenses: intentional homicide, a sexual offense and a traffic offense. Only the homicide is expected to be heard on Monday, the other alleged offenses on Tuesday.

8.38 a.m. Report attests to positive and negative behavior The judge quotes from the pre-trial detention report. According to the report, the accused had behaved rebelliously, but had treated his fellow inmates well. "I can't assess how others see me. In my opinion, I have always made an effort," said the accused.

8.34 a.m. Now the accused is being questioned As the individual parties had no preliminary questions to clarify apart from a spelling mistake in the indictment, the questioning of the accused has already begun. "I'm pretty nervous, otherwise I'm okay," says the accused when asked by the judge. It had been quite difficult for him in custody. He has been in preventive detention since the crime in June 2024. He had found the time in custody stressful, especially at the beginning, "but you get used to it a bit".

8.26 am Trial starts Anyone wishing to enter the Muttenz Criminal Justice Center must pass through a comprehensive security check - this applies to both visitors and members of the media. As there is not enough room for everyone in the courtroom, media representatives have to sit in a broadcasting room. Due to the large crowds, the scheduled start of the trial at 8.15 a.m. has been delayed by a few minutes. The presiding judge, Arvind Jagtap, has now opened the trial. Show more

The incident made headlines across Switzerland in the summer of 2024: A fight escalated fatally in the early hours of the morning on the grounds of the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. A 15-year-old teenager was injured with a knife and died a short time later in hospital from massive blood loss.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police that same morning. The accused, who is now 19 years old, has been in preventive detention ever since. From Monday, he will have to answer to the Muttenz Criminal Court. The charge is intentional homicide.

The background to the crime was previously unclear. The indictment, which is available to blue News, now brings details to light. However, the public prosecutor's office has apparently not succeeded in establishing a clear course of events: It describes two scenarios for the homicide - a common procedure when statements differ and the evidence is complex.

In both scenarios, it is described that tensions had already arisen within a group of around 15 people before the crime. On the night of the crime, the accused received an anonymous phone call. Whether he knew that he would meet three young men from this group shortly afterwards remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that he left the house after midnight and took a folding knife with him.

Things then escalated on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing.

Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

However, it remains unclear what originally triggered the fight.

Charge of intentional homicide

Despite the differing accounts, the public prosecutor's office has decided on its legal assessment. It is not assuming bodily harm resulting in death, but rather intentional homicide.

In addition to the homicide, the defendant is also accused of a sexual offense and a traffic offense in the same proceedings. He is alleged to have had consensual sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at the age of 16.

In April 2024, he also exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 kilometers per hour on his motorcycle in Grellingen BL. Possession of the prohibited folding knife is also a violation of the Weapons Act.

The presumption of innocence applies in all cases. If convicted of intentional homicide, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years.

The trial will take place on Monday and Tuesday. The verdict is scheduled for February 11. blue News will be on site at the criminal justice center in Muttenz on Monday and will report extensively on the case.