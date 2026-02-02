The fatal scene took place at the Neumatt school in Aesch BL Google Maps

A fatal fight between teenagers in Aesch BL shook Switzerland in the summer of 2024 - now the alleged perpetrator is on trial in Muttenz. The charges are serious, the versions of the crime differ.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old was fatally injured with a knife during a night-time argument in Aesch BL in the summer of 2024.

The suspect, who is now 19 years old, stood trial on Monday and Tuesday for intentional homicide.

The indictment describes two possible courses of events. Despite unclear details, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the murder was premeditated.

The accused is also charged with a traffic offense, a sexual offense and a violation of the Weapons Act.

The defense pleads negligent homicide. Show more

The second day of the trial against a 19-year-old who allegedly killed a 15-year-old teenager in the summer of 2024 by stabbing him on the playground of the Neumatt school in Aesch BL took place on Tuesday.

In addition to the homicide, the accused is also charged with a sexual offense and a traffic offense as part of the same proceedings. He is alleged to have had consensual sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at the age of 16.

In April 2024, he also exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 kilometers per hour on his motorcycle in Grellingen BL. Possession of the prohibited folding knife is also a violation of the Weapons Act. In all cases, the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

Defense pleads negligent homicide

On Tuesday, the focus was on the legal classification of the crime. The defense painted a picture of a teenager in fear of death who had acted in an extreme situation. The fatal stabbing was uncontrolled, without intent to kill - negligent at best.

The lawyer is therefore demanding a conditional prison sentence of 24 months and a guilty verdict for involuntary manslaughter in an emergency. Mitigating factors were confession, cooperation with the police, remorse and, in the opinion of the defense, an excessively long investigation.

In contrast, the lawyer for the victim's family again demanded a clear custodial sentence. For the family, it was intolerable that the defendant was threatened with a measure for young adults at best, despite the fact that he had killed with intent. By stabbing the victim in the upper body, the accused had deliberately accepted death; there could be no question of self-defense. The family's suffering is immense and long-lasting.

Public prosecutor demands nine years in prison

The sexual offense was also an issue: the ex-girlfriend's lawyer described the strong psychological pressure on the then 13-year-old girl. The defense disagreed and spoke of consensuality. There was no evidence of attempts to exert pressure.

At the end, the defendant himself addressed the court: "I am infinitely sorry", he said and asked for a lenient sentence. The sentencing is scheduled for February 11.

The public prosecutor's office had already requested a nine-year prison sentence, an outpatient measure and preventive detention yesterday. It assumes contingent intent and considers the self-defense version to be implausible. Experts only attested to a slightly limited ability to control.

16:24 Last word from the defendant: "I am infinitely sorry" Now the defendant has the last word at the end of the trial: "I am so sorry for what happened." He realizes that he bears responsibility for what happened. He says to the panel of judges: "I ask them for a lenient sentence." And to the relatives: "I am so sorry for the victim's family. If I could, I would reverse it." That concludes the hearing. The court now retires to deliberate on the verdict. The verdict is scheduled for February 11.

4.17 p.m. Conditional prison sentence of 24 months The defense lawyer is demanding a guilty verdict for intentional grievous bodily harm and involuntary manslaughter in an emergency. A conditional prison sentence of 24 months is appropriate. On the charge of sexual acts with children, the proceedings should be discontinued. The defense attorney has thus concluded her plea.

4.08 p.m. Lenient sentence demanded The defense pleaded for the mildest possible sentence. The fatal attack was close to an excusable act of self-defense. The accused had cooperated with the authorities from the outset, confessed, led the police to the concealed murder weapon and showed remorse. The lawyer also criticized what she saw as the excessive length of the investigation - the requirement to speed things up had clearly been disregarded. Overall, these points justify a significant reduction in the sentence.

3.46 pm "On the verge of an excess of self-defense" According to the defense, the homicide was on the verge of an excess of self-defense. An excess of self-defense is not a justification, but an excuse for the perpetrator who exceeds the limits of self-defense by fighting back too hard. According to the defense, this should be seen as a highly mitigating circumstance. Thus, even in the case of a conviction for intentional homicide, the court could go below the minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

3.41 p.m. No comments on further offenses The defense refrains from making any further statements on the charges of multiple violations of the Weapons Act and gross violation of traffic regulations, especially since the defendant admits to these criminal offences.

3.38 p.m. Snapchat pictures with filters at the origin of the relationship The accused did not find out the age of the then 13-year-old girl when they met, but only after the first meetings. The reason for this were Snapchat pictures with a filter that made her appear older. At the time he found out the age, the accused was already in love, the defense lawyer explained.

3.35 p.m. No evidence of pressure attempts The accusation that the accused had put pressure on his girlfriend at the time in order to obtain sexual intercourse is denied by the defense lawyer. Such attempts to exert pressure could not be proven either. During this time, the accused himself was in a difficult mental state and even had to undergo therapy due to a suicide attempt. "It is difficult to imagine that he acted so calculatingly in this condition and put his partner under such pressure," says the defense lawyer.

3.30 p.m. Defense lawyer comments on the sexual offence Now the defense lawyer comments on the sexual offence. The ex-girlfriend had deliberately sought out an older friend and also initiated sexual acts herself. The then 13-year-old also took the initiative for the first time. The accused had asked for the consent of the then girlfriend for all acts. He was therefore not aware that she did not agree with his actions.

3.22 p.m. Uncontrolled lunging movement Because the attackers were outnumbered and the defendant would not have been able to free himself from the situation with physical resistance, the use of the knife was permissible according to the defense lawyer. Especially as her client had initially intuitively wanted to hit the legs, i.e. a less dangerous area. The fatal stab in the victim's upper body was made as part of an uncontrolled lunging movement. For the defense lawyer, it is clear: "The accused was flooded with emotion when he stabbed the victim and acted in fear of death."

3.13 pm Knife movement as the only option "My client did not consider the risk of serious injury in this exceptional emotional situation," said the defense lawyer. At the moment of the momentous lunge with the knife, the accused saw no other way to escape the situation.

3.07 p.m. "An admittedly negligent decision" In the opinion of the defense, the present case is not a case of intentional homicide, as the public prosecutor's office had claimed, but of negligent homicide. This was done in the context of a self-defense situation. According to the defense lawyer, the two youths who attacked him - the third one fled - initially moved away from him after they noticed the knife. When the accused ran after them - "an admittedly negligent decision" - the youths launched a second attack, which resulted in the fatal stabbing. The accused had only wanted to slightly injure the youth with the stabbing, with the aim of ending the attack.

2.39 p.m. Youths were to blame for the encounter "It cannot be proven that his intention with the knife was anything other than a deterrent," said the defense lawyer. Nowadays, it is common for young men to do this. Until he saw the first person wearing a balaclava, the accused had assumed that his colleague was waiting for him at the school building. "It was due to a certain youthful naivety that he went to this meeting at all," said the defense lawyer. And the fact that this momentous meeting took place at all was solely the fault of the group of three.

2.31 pm "He spontaneously took the knife with him" Her client had assumed that the anonymous caller was a colleague. The group of three, who were actually behind the calls, had exploited the accused's youthful curiosity by luring him to the school building. Because he still had to get his shoes, the accused went home first after the anonymous calls. The fact that he also packed the knife there was a spontaneous decision and not a planned action.

2.21 p.m. Defense lawyer explains lack of injuries The defense lawyer now turns to the forensic medical examination of the accused. The public prosecutor cites this as evidence that the group could not have severely beaten the accused. According to the defense attorney, the undetected injuries would say nothing about how the defendant subjectively perceived the beatings. It had also been an extreme situation for the accused, which could leave psychological scars.

2.08 p.m. Consistent statements by the client In contrast to the witness's statements, those of her client were detailed, consistent and free of contradictions regarding the core events. It is therefore unusual for the accused to have made statements from the time of his arrest, says the lawyer. Moreover, he had also incriminated himself by leading the police to the buried knife. Her client had also admitted to gaps in his memory and communicated transparently when he no longer knew something.

1.56 p.m. Witness statements should be unusable Because the credibility and usability of the statements of the main witness for the prosecution had to be doubted, the court could not even rely on the main version of the crime (see ticker entry from yesterday, 11.41 a.m.). Accordingly, if at all, only contingency 2 could be considered. In support of her argument, the defense lawyer cites several contradictions in the witness's statements. For example, he had given different statements as to why he had met with the other two young people that night and gone to the school building in the first place.

1.45 p.m. In case of doubt for the accused In these proceedings, the facts of the case were to be decided in favor of the defendant in case of doubt. The three previous speakers had been exclusively negative towards their client. According to the defense lawyer, the public prosecutor's office had to present two versions of the crime because otherwise there was a good chance that the defendant would be acquitted of the main charge of intentional homicide. As an exculpatory fact, the defense attorney cites the fact that the main witness for the prosecution - one of the three young people - refused to testify on yesterday's trial day and in several hearings (see ticker entry from yesterday, 3.06 pm).

1.38 p.m. Now the defense lawyer speaks The trial continues with the plea of the accused's lawyer. And the defense lawyer begins her statement with the same sentence as the prosecutor: "The tragedy of the incident can hardly be surpassed." All those involved on the night of the crime were losers, neither the accused nor the three young people had gained anything.

11.51 a.m. Lunch break The trial continues at 1.30 pm. Then the plea of the defense is on the program.

11.50 a.m. "Client is still traumatized today" According to the lawyer, her client is still suffering from her experiences to this day: "The experiences she had with the accused have traumatized her." It is still unclear whether the young woman will ever be able to lead a normal sex life again. With that, the ex-girlfriend's lawyer has finished her statement.

11.46 a.m. "Otherwise I'll do it with someone else" "It was not a classic case of teenage love," the lawyer explains. Due to his age, the accused was clearly cognitively superior to his younger ex-girlfriend. With statements such as "otherwise I'll do it with someone else" or "otherwise I'll go to the strip club", the accused had put the girl under a lot of pressure to comply with his desire for sexual intercourse.

11.42 a.m. Now the lawyer of the 13-year-old ex-girlfriend is speaking out Now the lawyer of the accused's ex-girlfriend is speaking. At the time, her client feared that she would be rejected by the accused if she, then 13 years old, did not sleep with the then 16-year-old accused. "Although she had repeatedly told him in the days before that she did not want this, she allowed him to touch her," said the lawyer. This was done out of fear of his possible reaction.

11.39 a.m. Renewed demand for prison sentence "It is unacceptable for an adult to be punished for an intentional homicide only with therapy and not with a prison sentence," the lawyer emphasized again. Especially as the defendant cannot be certified as having a diminished capacity for control. The issue here and now is not exclusively a legal question, but a question of principle: "Is it appropriate to grant a young adult measure to an adult after killing a 15-year-old?" According to the lawyer for the victim's family, he considers the sentence requested by the public prosecutor - a prison sentence of nine years - to be far too low. The reason he gives is that the public prosecutor's office wrongly took into account a slight impairment of the ability to control in its application. However, this was not the case - and the accused's ADHD diagnosis could not mitigate the sentence either. With this, the victim's lawyer concluded his plea.

11.24 a.m. "This is a purely protective claim" The victim's lawyer also refers to the lack of injuries in the forensic report. It is therefore demonstrably false that the youths hit the accused and that he had to defend himself with the knife. "That is a purely protective assertion," says the lawyer.

11.22 a.m. The accused and the victim's sister attended the same class The accused had attended the same class as the victim's sister. "With his crime, the accused stole all her memories of what were actually happy school days," says the lawyer for the victim's family. He agreed with the prosecutor's comments regarding the offense. By stabbing the victim in the upper body, the accused had deliberately accepted that he would die from his injuries.

11.17 a.m. Family in a state of mental emergency The suffering that the accused inflicted on the victim's family cannot be put into words, said the lawyer. The family has been in a psychological state of emergency ever since. The mother is no longer able to work and the father is also suffering from severe trauma.

11.13 a.m. Attitude of the accused "is unbearable" The accused's opinion that he was wrongly remanded in custody was "unbearable" for the victims' family, according to their lawyer. This attitude also shows that the accused lacks remorse and insight.

11.10 a.m. Victim family demands prison sentence The victim's lawyer expresses his incomprehension that the accused could possibly "get away with a measure for young adults" - especially as the risk of recidivism in the case of a homicide is low. "The victim's parents and siblings expect the defendant to be sentenced to a custodial sentence." Waiving a prison sentence in favor of an accompanying measure for young adults would amount to "a resounding slap in the face" for the victim's family.

11.07 a.m. "Losing a child is the worst thing" Now comes the plea from the lawyer representing the family of the teenager who was killed. "Losing a child is probably the worst thing that can happen to a family," he says by way of introduction. It is even worse when the loss has to be coped with because of a violent crime. The defendant had not only destroyed the victim's life, but also that of his family. "Pain and grief will accompany my clients for the rest of their lives."

4.15 p.m. Trial closed for today This concludes the trial for today. On Tuesday, the evidentiary proceedings will continue with questioning on the alleged sexual offense before the pleas of the defense and the public prosecutor's office follow. The verdict is scheduled for February 11.

4.14 p.m. Gross traffic offense The 19-year-old is also accused of a gross violation of traffic regulations. In April 2024, he is alleged to have exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 km/h on his motorcycle on Delsbergstrasse in Grellingen. The accused does not dispute this fact. However, he can no longer remember the details.

4.11 p.m. Questioning about further offenses The trial continues. In connection with the homicide, the accused is also charged with multiple violations of the Weapons Act. He had the murder knife in his possession without the necessary cantonal exemption permit. "I didn't realize that I needed a permit," the accused commented on the accusation.

3.33 pm "I know that I am guilty to a certain extent" "I now know that I am guilty to a certain extent", says the accused. He was attacked at the time and using the knife was the right decision for him. "But at no time was it my intention to seriously injure anyone." This concludes the questioning of the accused on the charge of intentional homicide. The trial will now be interrupted for 30 minutes.

3.27 p.m. Analyses refute statements During the forensic medical examination after the crime, no injuries were found on the accused. This contradicts the defendant's statements that he was attacked and injured by the group. "I cannot explain why the injuries could not be established", says the accused. The stabbing of the victim was also carried out from top to bottom. This also contradicts the defendant's statement that he was in a crouched position at the time of the attack. The accused cannot explain this fact either.

3.19 p.m. Disbelieving laughter and sighs In the broadcast room, where the media representatives and some of the visitors are located, the defendant's statements are met with little understanding. Many statements are met with sighs, incredulous laughter or disparaging remarks from visitors.

15:14 "Was attacked and defended myself" The judge now quotes from a message that the accused wrote to a colleague shortly after the crime: "Two people just tried to beat me up - I stabbed one of them in the chest." The accused no longer knows exactly how the altercation took place: "I only remember that I was attacked and defended myself."

15.09 hrs The accused is questioned again The questioning of the accused is now being continued. He had agreed to the meeting after the anonymous phone call because he assumed that he would meet a colleague of his at the school building. He no longer knows why he took a knife with him.

3.06 p.m. Witness does not testify - because of current criminal proceedings Now the third youth, who together with the witness just questioned and the victim formed the group of three who confronted the accused on the school playground on the night of the crime, will be questioned. The judge wants to question him about his memories of the night of the crime, but the witness makes it clear: "I don't want to make a statement today." He then answers a question: "I didn't see whether the victim hit the defendant or not." And when asked by the victim's lawyer, it also becomes clear why the witness does not want to make a statement: "There are currently criminal proceedings against me." The judge then finally accepts that there is no point in questioning him like this. The young man is released from the witness stand.

2.51 pm Beating plan already existed in spring The idea of beating up the accused had already been discussed in the spring - well before the night of the crime at the end of June. According to the witness, around seven people were involved in the plan at the time. However, he could no longer remember the details of the plan at the time. This concludes the questioning of the witness.

2.40 p.m. Meeting despite known preference for weapons When they were still in the same circle of friends, the accused said that he wanted to apply for a gun license. The accused also sometimes carried a folding knife with him. Nevertheless, he and his two colleagues had underestimated the risk of hitting the accused in order to beat him up: "I would never have thought that he could do something like that."

14:35 "I just hoped that nothing bad would happen" The witness can no longer remember the details of who exactly fought with whom. He was scared himself, ran away and hid. The only thing he heard from there were cries for help. "I just hoped that nothing bad would happen," said the witness.

2.24 p.m. "Accused and victim fought" Before the momentous confrontation between the group and the accused on the playground, the group had deposited their valuables in a hiding place. The witness can no longer remember the reason for this. When asked about his memories of the crime, the witness said: "I saw my colleague running down the stairs while the victim and the accused were fighting." Before the first youth ran away, however, he is said to have shouted in the direction of the accused: "What's that in your hand?" It then became clear to the witness that it must be a knife. "Then it was clear to me: I have to leave here immediately."

2.19 pm Witness confirms beating plan "Our plan was to beat him," the witness testifies. The judge also quotes from chat messages that the group of three had sent each other. In them, they discussed how they could get hold of balaclavas, for example. Sentences such as "I don't give a shit, I'll eat the Wi****" were also used.

2.14 p.m. Teenager: "Anonymous calls came from me" "The accused and I were in the same group of friends," the witness explains. When he then broke up with his ex-girlfriend, they parted ways. When asked, the accused added: "We didn't have the best relationship, but we didn't have any problems with each other either." Now the witness comes to talk about the involuntary kiss that the accused allegedly forced on his ex-girlfriend. The witness confirms that these rumors were also reported to him. The witness also confirmed that the three anonymous phone calls on the night of the crime came from him - the two other young people had supported this plan. In the phone calls, the group of three then asked the accused to move to the school building.

2.05 p.m. Trial continues The trial continues at the Muttenz Criminal Justice Center. Now one of the three youths who had the argument with the accused on the school playground on the night of the crime is being questioned.

12.07 p.m. Trial is interrupted The questioning of the accused is now interrupted for the lunch break. At 2 p.m., questioning of witnesses will resume before the questioning of the accused continues.

12.07 p.m. "Can no longer distinguish between reality and thoughts" Before the crime, the accused had also attended a party. He no longer knew exactly how much alcohol he had consumed there. "I had so much time to think about it that I can no longer distinguish between reality and my thoughts."

12 o'clock Why the folding knife? Several knives were confiscated from the accused. During the interrogation, he stated that he had taken the folding knife with him "so that I could use it at any time". The 19-year-old can no longer remember this statement. He also no longer knows whether he took the knife with him with the intention of using it.

11.54 a.m. "That was just big talk" Several witnesses had reported fights in which the accused had been involved. The 19-year-old denies any involvement: "It's all just rumors." He also relativizes a video in which the accused boasts of being untouchable for others: "That was just big talk."

11.48 a.m. Accused partially acknowledges his guilt "I accept my guilt in that the victim unfortunately died because of my stabbing," says the accused when asked by the judge. However, the overall situation that led to the crime is not as stated in the indictment. He no longer knows exactly how he used the knife in the argument. He did not know the victim, who was around three years younger, very well. Another youth from the group of three had at times been in the same group of friends as him.

11.43 a.m. Accused makes no statements about variants of the crime The accused told the court via his lawyer that he had already made numerous statements during questioning and could no longer remember all the details from the night of the crime. However, the judge referred to contradictory statements made by the accused. "I will therefore question them anyway," said the judge. The two versions of the crime from the indictment are now read out to the accused. He does not wish to comment on either.

11.41 a.m. These are the two versions of the crime There was an escalation between the accused and a group of three youths on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing. Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

11.37 a.m. Involuntary kiss as trigger for argument? An involuntary kiss - initiated by the accused - is said to have occurred during the relationship. The relationship ended shortly afterwards. Is this the background to the argument that caused the conflict between the accused and the group of young people to flare up in the first place? "I think they were simply looking for a reason to get back at the accused. They've never had it good with each other," says the ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend left the courtroom again. Now the accused is questioned about the crime.

11.30 a.m. "I thought he would turn up with a plan" One of the three youths had told her shortly before the night of the crime that the accused was going to be beaten up, the witness testified. It was clear to her that the accused would show up prepared for a fight. "I thought that he would turn up with a plan", said the ex-girlfriend. However, she was thinking of reinforcements in the form of friends accompanying him, not weapons.

11.25 a.m. The accused's ex-girlfriend is now being questioned The accused's ex-girlfriend is now being questioned. On the night of the crime, the accused is said to have met a group of three youths - including the later victim. The young woman also knew one of the youths in the group of three better. "If something bothered him, it wasn't difficult for him to ignore me for days," says the witness, when asked about the reason for the end of the relationship.

11.12 a.m. "Chances of successful therapy are good" The trial continues. The defense lawyer also has questions for the expert witness. She wants to know how the expert assesses the chances of therapy. "That's difficult to say," says the expert. Previous therapy for depression had been successful for the accused. This is an indication that the accused is responding well to therapy. "As an overall assessment, I think that the chances of success of therapy are good," the expert states. This concludes the expert's questioning.

10.35 a.m. Contradictory statements on alcohol consumption The lawyer for the victim's family wants to know from the expert witness why she assumes that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the crime, especially as an alcohol level of 0.0 per mille was recorded at the police station around eight hours after the crime. "I base this on the statements of the accused and other interviewees, according to which the accused had consumed alcohol on the night of the crime," the expert explained. However, the accused had made contradictory statements. An exact blood alcohol level could therefore not be determined. The trial is now interrupted for a 30-minute break.

10.15 a.m. "Has a significantly disturbed personality development" The expert opinion attests that the accused has a personality development disorder. Specifically, for example, there are problems accepting his own body with the existing illnesses. The accused is also unable to reflect adequately in conflicts and tends to act impulsively. "The degree of severity is in the range of significantly disturbed personality development," says the expert. In her report, she recommends a measure or therapy for young adults.

10 a.m. Was the accused intoxicated when he committed the crime? According to the expert, it is unclear whether the accused's memories of the homicide are distorted or still correspond to reality. The career goal of training to become a career military officer was also unrealistic from the outset due to his pre-existing medical conditions - "this shows a lack of engagement with his career aspirations", said the expert. According to his own statements and those of witnesses, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. He described the symptoms to the expert witness as "slight intoxication". In connection with his ADHD diagnosis, it was also assumed that he was slightly impulsive. "Both play a role in his later behavior, but have probably only slightly impaired his control skills."

9.39 a.m. The expert is now being questioned An expert is now providing information about her report. The statements made by the accused were partly contradictory. "That made the investigation difficult and time-consuming," says the expert. Basically, however, she found the accused to be a friendly young man.

9.27 a.m. "But that's strange, I have photos here" Now it's about the accused's criminal record. In the past, he was found guilty of several traffic offenses for speeding. In one case, the judge quoted from a penalty order according to which he had been driving his motorcycle too fast while at the same time operating his cell phone with one hand. "None of that was true," commented the defendant. "But that's funny, I have photos here," the judge replies. The accused stated that his goal for the future was to train as a physiotherapist. He also wants to undergo therapy "to develop my personality further, because obviously not everything has gone perfectly so far". In the long term, he wants a family, a house and a job that he enjoys. This concludes the questioning of the accused's personal circumstances.

9.20 a.m. Accused applied for a gun license His circle of friends was mainly limited to people from Bern and Lucerne. "I had no great connection to Aesch," said the accused. The reason for this was that many rumors had circulated about him in Aesch BL. The judge also questioned him about a gun license that the 19-year-old had applied for. The reason he gave at the time was self-defense. "I wanted to know how to shoot before I went to recruit school," says the accused. In the end, however, he decided against acquiring a weapon.

9.12 a.m. Professional military as a career aspiration Throughout his training - from kindergarten to his apprenticeship - the accused was repeatedly bullied and teased. One of the triggers for the bullying was his career aspirations: Professional military. "I wanted to be there for my country," explains the now 19-year-old.

8.48 a.m. Accused provides information about himself The accused is still being questioned about himself. He explains what medication he takes and how his Kartagener syndrome - a hereditary disease that affects the respiratory tract - affects his life. The defendant explains that he stood out as hyperactive at school. The reason for this was his ADHD diagnosis. The questioning about the crime only starts after the personal questioning has been completed. The accused is charged with three criminal offenses: intentional homicide, a sexual offense and a traffic offense. Only the homicide is expected to be heard on Monday, the other alleged offenses on Tuesday.

8.38 a.m. Report attests to positive and negative behavior The judge quotes from the pre-trial detention report. According to the report, the accused had behaved rebelliously, but had treated his fellow inmates well. "I can't assess how others see me. In my opinion, I have always made an effort," said the accused.

8.34 a.m. Now the accused is being questioned As the individual parties had no preliminary questions to clarify apart from a spelling mistake in the indictment, the questioning of the accused has already begun. "I'm pretty nervous, otherwise I'm okay," says the accused when asked by the judge. It had been quite difficult for him in custody. He has been in preventive detention since the crime in June 2024. He had found the time in custody stressful, especially at the beginning, "but you get used to it a bit".

8.26 am Trial starts Anyone wishing to enter the Muttenz Criminal Justice Center must pass through a comprehensive security check - this applies to both visitors and members of the media. As there is not enough room for everyone in the courtroom, media representatives have to sit in a broadcasting room. Due to the large crowds, the scheduled start of the trial at 8.15 a.m. has been delayed by a few minutes. The presiding judge, Arvind Jagtap, has now opened the trial. Show more

The incident made headlines across Switzerland in the summer of 2024: A fight escalated fatally in the early hours of the morning on the grounds of the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. A 15-year-old teenager was injured with a knife and died a short time later in hospital from massive blood loss.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police that same morning. The accused, who is now 19 years old, has been in preventive detention ever since. From Monday, he will have to answer to the Muttenz Criminal Court. The charge is intentional homicide.

The background to the crime was previously unclear. The indictment, which is available to blue News, now brings details to light. However, the public prosecutor's office has apparently not succeeded in establishing a clear course of events: It describes two scenarios for the homicide - a common procedure when statements differ and the evidence is complex.

In both scenarios, it is described that tensions had already arisen within a group of around 15 people before the crime. On the night of the crime, the accused received an anonymous phone call. Whether he knew that he would meet three young men from this group shortly afterwards remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that he left the house after midnight and took a folding knife with him.

Things then escalated on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing.

Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

However, it remains unclear what originally triggered the fight.

Charge of intentional homicide

Despite the differing accounts, the public prosecutor's office has decided on its legal assessment. It is not assuming bodily harm resulting in death, but rather intentional homicide.

In addition to the homicide, the defendant is also accused of a sexual offense and a traffic offense in the same proceedings. He is alleged to have had consensual sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at the age of 16.

In April 2024, he also exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 kilometers per hour on his motorcycle in Grellingen BL. Possession of the prohibited folding knife is also a violation of the Weapons Act.

The presumption of innocence applies in all cases. If convicted of intentional homicide, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years.

The trial will take place on Monday and Tuesday. The verdict is scheduled for February 11. blue News will be on site at the criminal justice center in Muttenz on Monday and will report extensively on the case.