The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud. Keystone

Three weeks after the devastating fire, the mayor of Crans-Montana speaks at length for the first time. Nicolas Féraud admits mistakes - and gives an insight into his personal crisis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicolas Féraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, admits that he made a mistake at the press conference on January 6.

He faces massive criticism and threats, but emphasizes his willingness to take responsibility if criminal misconduct is found.

In the wake of the fatal fire and the revealed control deficiencies, increased security measures have now been introduced to systematically check public institutions. Show more

The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, has not spoken since the press conference on 6 January, at which he did not apologize to the victims of the drama in the "Le Constellation" bar. In an interview with Keystone-SDA, he explained that he had made a mistake.

Nicolas Féraud, do you consider the press conference on January 6 a failure?

Nicolas Féraud: The aim was to inform the public clearly and to meet the legitimate demands of the press. We thought it was the right time out of respect for the victims. I regret that I did not apologize on behalf of the municipality. In a very emotionally difficult situation for all of us, I made the mistake of exercising caution in the organization of the official part of this press conference instead of apologizing and showing emotion.

Italian journalists called for your resignation five times.

That didn't bother me. What really hit me was that some journalists claimed that I had accepted bribes. This called my integrity into question, even though I am an honest politician.

Why did no representative of the municipality attend the press conferences on January 2 and 3?

I spent New Year's Eve with my family in London on December 31. Until I returned to Switzerland, Vice-President Nicole Bonvin Clivaz took part in the first press conference on the morning of January 1. In the afternoon, I was in Sion without being fully informed about the situation. On January 2, the canton informed me that it was merely a technical briefing to which I had not been invited, and on January 3, I was not invited to this press conference either.

At the national commemoration in Martigny, you preferred to stay in Crans-Montana.

You had to split your time between the two towns. The municipal council decided to send two councillors to Martigny. I felt that my place was with my community in Crans-Montana, where several thousand people watched the ceremony.

Together with the Moretti couple, you have become the "bogeyman" par excellence.

I am well aware of that. In the eyes of many people, I am guilty. The public prosecutor's office will carry out investigations and establish the responsibilities of each individual, including myself, and I will face up to this. Humanly speaking, and without speculating about what the judiciary will say, I feel responsible. I have not yet been questioned. I will take my responsibility if I am charged.

Have you received any threats?

I have received several death threats. I understand the people who are not getting the answers they are hoping for and who are suffering. At the same time, we in the local council are analyzing the issue of the safety of our employees. Many employees have been traumatized by this drama. I am also thinking about them.

What did you know about the controls in public places?

Obviously not enough, and I can't explain this lack that has come to light in terms of the frequency of checks. I refuse to believe that this is systemic in Crans-Montana.

Following inspections in 2018 and 2019, the operator was given three months to implement certain safety measures. To no avail.

It's not that clear-cut. The investigation will show whether the requests for improvements were heeded or not and whether this led to the drama that occurred. However, our managers are known to be very conscientious. Furthermore, I am not in a position to judge the working methods of the individual departments and the way in which this work is coordinated with the responsible political department.

You stated that only 40 out of 128 public institutions were inspected in 2025.

As we already made public on January 6, there were shortcomings. In view of this finding, we have strengthened our service since January 19 and hired specialists for the regular inspections of public institutions. Their task is to carry out all these checks as quickly as possible in order to reassure citizens, customers, residents and owners. From 2027, they will also have to propose follow-up measures.

In connection with the fire disaster, they wanted the municipality to act as a civil party.

This request was made on January 2, when everything came to a head. The municipal council made this request in order to be as close as possible to the residents, guests and local stakeholders who were affected by the tragedy.

How are you feeling personally?

I cry every day because I lost all those people, especially those who were so young, and because I see so many injured people who are still suffering. This trauma will stay with me my whole life. It's an open wound and my heart is broken. It was the worst moment of my life and it probably will be until the end.

I have sought help from a psychologist and will undoubtedly need it for a long time to come. I am trying to overcome the crisis. As long as I am elected, I will not abandon ship in the middle of the storm. What drives me is everyone's commitment to finding a new way forward.