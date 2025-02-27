A woman has to answer to the Uster district court for attempted murder. (archive picture) Picture: blue News

On Thursday, Fabienne T. has to stand trial for attempted murder. She set fire to her husband in bed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was set on fire in bed by his wife. He suffered second and third-degree burns.

The woman now has to stand trial for attempted murder.

The man is still suffering from the consequences of his injuries.

A plea of not guilty has been entered and the woman is to be sentenced to inpatient treatment. Show more

10.30 a.m. Verdict follows at 4 p.m. The judge now explains once again what the next steps are. The case is clear, but the consequences and circumstances cannot simply be determined in a hurry. The verdict will not be delivered before 4 pm. The trial is now interrupted and the court retires to deliberate.

10.25 a.m. Fabienne T. takes the floor Now comes the closing statement. Fabienne T. takes the floor. Her sisters and her parents are still alive, contrary to what the doctors say. She had had bad experiences with psychotropic drugs. "I would be prepared to accept medical help, but I want to be taken seriously." She had not wanted to kill anyone, the act had happened in the heat of the moment. "I deeply regret what happened, I am very sorry."

10.23 a.m. No immediate release from custody The security detention should not be lifted immediately, said the defense lawyer when asked by the judge. She did not demand immediate release. The defense lawyer points out that Fabienne T. is co-owner of the property. "Her financial circumstances are not as bad as she says." Fabienne T.'s defense says that these are not liquid assets. In addition, the husband is not seeking liquidity through divorce.

10.19 a.m. Modest financial relationship Fabienne T. lives in very modest circumstances. Her bank account had been blocked and she had around CHF 10,000 in savings. "The realization that she was financially dependent on her husband put my client under psychological pressure for years." Even in prison, she was still worried about her financial situation, the defense lawyer explains.

10.03 a.m. No incidents during detention There have never been any incidents during the 18 months in prison. Fabienne T. is said to be friendly and courteous towards fellow detainees and staff.

9.54 a.m. "Expert opinion leaves ambivalent impressions" Fabienne T. did not endanger any other third parties and merely wanted to escape her lived reality. "A delusional denial of reality must be assumed," says the defense lawyer. She had a delusional perception of her husband as a threat. The psychiatric report leaves "ambivalent impressions". Fabienne T. is prepared to undergo an expert opinion "if it is carried out by a female expert". She was also not averse to undergoing therapy, but with consideration for the circumstances. During a previous treatment, she had been given depot injections "without consideration". These injections had been administered regardless of the side effects. Fabienne T. had suffered a circulatory collapse, had hit her head on the edge of the toilet and had to have her forehead stitched with 40 stitches.

9.53 a.m. "Nobody took care of her" "Nobody took care of her", criticizes the defence lawyer. Neither doctors nor psychiatrists had recognized Fabienne T.'s condition. "She fell through all the cracks of a so-called welfare state", says Fabienne T.'s defense lawyer

09.50 a.m. Fabienne T. "lived in her own reality" The public prosecutor is accusing her client of unscrupulousness, says the defense lawyer. The public prosecutor is only interested in the crime, not the background. Her client was not capable of assessing the consequences at the time of the crime. "She kept saying that she didn't know what she was doing and why she was doing it." The defense lawyer: "She just wanted it to stop. By that she means the mental anguish she suffered as a result of the strict rules she believed her husband had set for her life". She had lived in a reality that was different from her own and wanted to escape the constant psychological pressure. Fabienne T. had attempted suicide three times and was severely malnourished. "In my client's reality, the years of oppression culminated in her handing in a driver's license. She lived in complete mental and social isolation. In her reality, it was the last piece of the puzzle she needed to commit the crime."

9.42 a.m. "Investigation was unfair" The defense makes several motions. Due to the non-self-inflicted incapacity, attempted manslaughter and arson are to be spoken of. The civil claims of the husband and the building insurance company should be dismissed in their entirety. "The investigation was unfair, the public prosecutor's office wanted to get the case off the table as quickly as possible," said the defense lawyer. The public prosecutor's office claimed that the acts fulfilled the requirements of attempted murder. She had not only sprayed her husband with accelerant, but also herself and therefore also suffered burns.

9.35 a.m. Now the defense speaks The trial continues. Now the defense has the floor.

9.17 a.m. Break The judge interrupts the trial. The trial continues at 9.35 am.

9.13 a.m. "Horrific scenario" - "Barely comprehensible agony" The public prosecutor goes on to say that with such an act, one accepts that the victim, in this case the husband, must die. The motive for the crime cannot really be clarified, which is why he is concentrating on fire as the murder weapon. "It is a horrific scenario that Fabienne T. caused her husband," says the public prosecutor, speaking of "agony that is almost incomprehensible to outsiders." The husband's life was "hanging by a thread for a while."

9.08 a.m. Course of events is described again Now the public prosecutor makes his plea. According to the prosecutor, the husband "brought the matter to the point": "The worst thing for me was to realize that as a partner I had to watch powerlessly as my partner was in a repeated emergency situation and depressive phases." Her husband repeatedly asked her to seek professional help, but was not listened to, says the public prosecutor. He then describes the course of events again. Fabienne T. sat on her husband, doused him with accelerant and then "let everything go up in flames", according to the public prosecutor. He also referred to the written confession that had been sent to the public prosecutor's office by letter.

Now the public prosecutor is speaking The questioning of Fabienne T. is over. Now the public prosecutor speaks.

9 a.m. 18,000 euros confiscated Regarding her husband's demands that Fabienne T. should pay him 10,000 francs in compensation, she says: "I don't agree with that." She also disagrees with the demands of the building insurers. Around 18,000 euros were confiscated during the search. The judge asks what should happen to it. "That's my savings and I want the money back," she says.

8.55 a.m. "I never wished for death" She is asked whether she knew that the fire could have led to a violent death. Fabienne T. does not want to comment on this either. However, when asked whether she had caused or wished for her husband's death, she said: "Never." She does not want to comment further on the crime.

8.50 a.m. Letter with confession Fabienne T. sent a letter to the public prosecutor's office last year with the subject line "Confession". In it, she admits to the crime in principle, it becomes clear from the questioning. She can remember the letter, but doesn't want to say anything more, says Fabienne T. "Yes, I did it," she says anyway.

8.48 a.m. No statement on the crime She will not make any statements about the crime, says Fabienne T. She remains silent when the judge asks. She does not comment on the background. The exact circumstances therefore remain completely unclear.

8.45 a.m. Expert opinion drawn up A psychiatric specialist has drawn up an expert opinion on Fabienne T.. It states that Fabienne T. must be assumed to have a schizophrenic disorder. T. says she is healthy, not schizophrenic and does not need any medication. She does not wish to comment further.

8.37 a.m. Now Fabienne T. speaks. Fabienne T. takes her seat in front of the judge. She is doing well and is able to work in housekeeping in prison. According to her own statements, she doesn't need any medication. She does not want to give any details about her current family situation. If she were released today, she would not return to her marital situation, she tells the judge.

8.34 a.m. Trial begins The trial begins a few minutes late. There is great interest, numerous spectators and media representatives are present. Fabienne T. is questioned first.

50-year-old Fabienne T. will stand before the Uster District Court on Thursday. She is charged with attempted murder. The woman is alleged to have set fire to her husband in bed.

The incident took place in November 2023. According to the indictment, T. allegedly went into the bedroom at around 9.30 pm. She was carrying a lit candle in one hand and liquid accelerant in the other.

In the room, she found her husband lying on the bed. According to the indictment, he was "resting".

She poured accelerant over him

Fabienne T. then sat down on her husband and pinned his arms with her legs. She then poured accelerant over her husband's face and upper body and onto the mattress.

She then turned the burning candle downwards and set the man and the mattress on fire. The man was able to get away from the burning bed and ran into the bathroom, where he rinsed his upper body with cold water.

The daughter rushes to help

The daughter, who was also in the apartment at the time of the crime, came to her father's aid. She was alerted by screams that something was wrong and had already called the police, ambulance and fire department. She then helped her father into the neighboring apartment.

He lay down in the bathtub and continued to shower himself with cold water until the police arrived. The emergency doctor who arrived anaesthetized and intubated him and brought him for medical treatment.

In the meantime, the woman fled from the apartment. A short time later, she was arrested by the police.

Permanent damage after third-degree burns

According to the indictment, around 33.5 percent of the man's body was burned that evening. In the course of treatment for these injuries, the man also developed severe, potentially life-threatening blood poisoning caused by bacteria, pneumonia and gallbladder inflammation and the formation of a blood clot in a blood vessel in his lungs.

The man subsequently had to be treated in hospital for two months and still suffers consequential damage to this day.

According to the prosecution, the woman was not of sound mind when the crime occurred. Should the judge recognize this, she would not have to go to prison and would instead be sent to a psychiatric facility. If she was no longer a danger to society, she would be released.

The trial begins on Thursday. blue News will be ticking live from the courtroom from 8.30 am.