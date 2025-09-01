Card payments failed at a Lidl store in Volketswil ZH on Monday. Debit and credit cards as well as Twint were affected. The disruption first became apparent at a self-checkout till. One customer reacted angrily: "What should I do now? I don't have any cash with me and I've already bitten into my bread roll."
An employee tried to restart the terminals manually - without success. Shortly afterwards, the store manager informed them that it was not a local problem: "All payment terminals are down," he said, according to observations by a blue News reporter. The store manager immediately called in other employees to open more tills and inform customers.
Customers helped each other out
The outage began shortly after 1.30 p.m. and lasted at least 15 minutes. After that, the first digital payments could be made again at the first payment terminals.
The company Worldline, which operates the terminals, stated that it had no knowledge of the disruption. Lidl Switzerland initially did not respond despite several attempts to contact them.
Customers remained calm despite the unclear and sometimes chaotic situation. Many helped each other out, borrowed cash or looked after shopping carts, while others withdrew money from ATMs.