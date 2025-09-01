The payment terminal at the Lidl self-service checkout failed. ZVG

The payment terminals at a Lidl store in Zurich have broken down. Employees are talking about a nationwide outage.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Card payments failed at a Lidl store in Volketswil ZH on Monday - debit and credit cards and Twint were affected.

It soon emerged that it was apparently a nationwide malfunction of the payment terminals.

Neither payment terminal operator Worldline nor Lidl Switzerland were initially available for comment. Show more

Card payments failed at a Lidl store in Volketswil ZH on Monday. Debit and credit cards as well as Twint were affected. The disruption first became apparent at a self-checkout till. One customer reacted angrily: "What should I do now? I don't have any cash with me and I've already bitten into my bread roll."

An employee tried to restart the terminals manually - without success. Shortly afterwards, the store manager informed them that it was not a local problem: "All payment terminals are down," he said, according to observations by a blue News reporter. The store manager immediately called in other employees to open more tills and inform customers.

The payment terminals are operated by Wordline. ZVG

Customers helped each other out

The outage began shortly after 1.30 p.m. and lasted at least 15 minutes. After that, the first digital payments could be made again at the first payment terminals.

The company Worldline, which operates the terminals, stated that it had no knowledge of the disruption. Lidl Switzerland initially did not respond despite several attempts to contact them.

Customers remained calm despite the unclear and sometimes chaotic situation. Many helped each other out, borrowed cash or looked after shopping carts, while others withdrew money from ATMs.

Video from the department