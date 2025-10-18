Daniela Misteli with her catch on Lake Zurich. This fish was killed in accordance with animal welfare standards. Lea Oetiker

More and more people in Switzerland are discovering fishing for themselves - but women are still rarely seen on the water. Why is that? A conversation with hobby fisherwoman Daniela Misteli.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more people in Switzerland are going fishing.

Just over 200,000 people currently hold a certificate of competence (SaNa), as Rafael Minnig from the Competence Center for Fishing tells bue News.

However, only 8.3 percent of these are women.

blue News accompanies Daniela Misteli fishing and talks to her about the changes in the scene and the low proportion of women. Show more

Hardly any waves, no wind. Water glistens in the morning sun. Fine veils of cloud drift across the blue sky like brushstrokes. Mountain peaks rise in the distance. On this early autumn morning, it is still very quiet on Lake Zurich-Obersee.

A white motorboat floats on the water among the ducks. "You're drying me off today," says Daniela Misteli to her husband Mauro and smiles. He pulls the fourth perch out of the lake. "We've caught maybe two perch in the last four weeks," says Misteli. "Today we have more luck."

In the early morning in Schmerikon, ZH, the water glistens because of the sun. Lea Oetiker

The 38-year-old sport fisherwoman loves the water. That was already the case when she went fishing with her father as a girl. Or when she pulled diving goggles over her head during puberty. But it was also the case when she stopped diving at the age of 20 and went back to fishing. "It quickly pulled my sleeve back in," says Misteli. She is one of the few women in Switzerland who fish.

"This year and last year were record years"

Just over 200,000 people currently hold a certificate of competence (SaNa). Since 2009, this has been mandatory for anyone who wants to apply for a fishing license for more than 30 days and is awarded after a one-day course.

"Currently, 8.3 percent of SaNa holders are female," says Rafael Minnig from the Angler Training Network to blue News. That's 16,853 women - and the proportion is rising slightly.

"The past two years have been record years for the SaNa," Minnig continues. In 2024, 11,155 people took the exam, compared to 9,769 the year before. Minnig attributes the continuing upswing to a coronavirus effect, among other things: during the pandemic, many people felt the need to spend more time in nature - and so took up fishing.

Image of the fisherman is changing

Daniela Misteli and her husband fly fish as often as they can. It is one of many ways of fishing. The bait is lighter. The two met in 2010 in a fishing store - he sold her a new rod. "We went fishing on our first three dates," says Misteli.

At the time, she was still working at a bank, but was soon helping out in the store 20% of the time. This turned into 100 percent - and finally into self-employment. Today, the two represent fishing brands and give SaNa and fly tying courses. She still writes for a fishing magazine.

Misteli also notices that the fishing scene is changing. "In the past, the classic fisherman was the old man in wellington boots. Today he's young, casual and cool," she says. The fact that more people are fishing can also be seen in the regular, fully booked SaNa courses. "There's a huge amount of interest," she says. Young people often take part because they have become aware of the hobby through friends.

Daniela Misteli fly fishing with her dog Igor on Lake Zurich-Obersee. Lea Oetiker

The sport fisherwoman sees many positive aspects in this development - including for nature. "Fishermen and women give fish a value," she says. Many are active in clubs, take part in renaturation projects and campaign politically for healthy waters. The scene has thus become a kind of "fish lobby". Of course, there are also negative aspects - for example waste or too many people fishing at the same time - but for her, the positive aspects clearly outweigh the negative ones.

"Fishing makes you forget a lot of things around you," says Misteli, swinging the fine line of the fly rod back and forth until it unwinds elegantly in the air and the light artificial fly lands gently on the surface of the water. "You have to think about a lot of things: Where are the fish? At what water depth can I catch them? What time of year is it? You need a plan," says Misteli.

Hardly any women in the industry

If you ask Daniela Misteli why women are underrepresented in the fishing industry, she smiles. "I get asked that all the time, but to be honest, I just don't know why that is," she says.

Misteli suspects that it could be because animals are killed when fishing. In addition, people often get into the hobby through another person. "There are simply more fishermen around men," says Misteli.

In Switzerland, there are strict regulations on what is and isn't allowed when fishing and killing animals. Misteli believes this is right: "It makes no sense to let an animal suffer. Anyone who catches a fish must kill it as quickly and properly as possible. Although the correct procedure is also taught in the SaNa course, no one should be judged if they don't master it perfectly straight away. "Killing is a matter of practice," says Misteli.

Nevertheless, it is now easier than ever for women to get started. "Every fishing club has open doors, and in some cases there are even special courses for women. The efforts are there," she says.

"I don't think it's funny to kill an animal"

In her view, there are hardly any differences between the sexes - apart from practical matters. "If I have to breastfeed, I need a kettle, whereas men can just stand at the edge of the boat. These are small differences, but they are noticeable - especially when you're a woman out alone with men."

But do women fish differently to men? "Perhaps women are quicker to be satisfied with what they have caught," she reflects. "I'm like that myself - I don't need the biggest fish. Men, on the other hand, often want further, bigger, better. But maybe that's also an assumption."

A lure for fly fishing. Lea Oetiker

Now Daniela is also pulling on the line. "That's a big one," she says happily. She hits the fish on the head to stun it before it is killed. "I don't think it's funny to kill an animal," she says, "but I think it's cool to take responsibility for my consumption. It's an incredibly valuable food," says Misteli.

"I would like to see more fishermen and women so that the hobby is more widely accepted. It's simply great fun," says Misteli. The bucket on the boat slowly fills up with perch. Daniela and Mauro Misteli are satisfied. Today they are taking ten fish home with them.

