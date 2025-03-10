View of a courtroom at the criminal court in Lucerne. (archive photo) sda

On Monday and Tuesday, three men have to answer to the Lucerne Criminal Court. They are accused of numerous offenses in connection with a kidnapping.

They allegedly held a man captive for hours in a party room in Buchrain LU, threatening and raping him.

The men are facing charges of attempted extortion, theft of property, assault, threats, deprivation of liberty, kidnapping and rape. Show more

9.50 a.m. "Didn't know what to do anymore" Dritan G. initially played no part in the whole thing. "Then he suddenly contacted me." At an initial meeting on 5 December, he had to hand over his car, a Mercedes, as compensation for his debts. After the meeting, he went to hospital. "I no longer knew what to do."

9.47 a.m. Around 25,000 francs in debt Endrin A. says he owed Hamza F. around 25,000 francs. "I needed money and he helped me." The court referee asks why he did not want to disclose his cell phone during the interrogation. "After all, there was enough evidence that came together afterwards - and I am the victim."

9.40 a.m. "I even visited him in hospital" Endrin A. is now testifying. He had owed Hamza F. owed money. "The whole thing was between me and Hamza F." He knew Dritan G. well. "I was always on good terms with him, he abused my trust. I even visited him in hospital. But he was the one who set me up."

9.30 a.m. Endrin A. is now being questioned The accused are now led out of the courtroom. Endrin A. is led into the courtroom through a side door. The accused will follow the questioning via video.

9.24 a.m. Pleas lasting several hours The court president explains the course of the proceedings. It is a major trial that will continue today and tomorrow. Endrin A. would be questioned first, followed by the accused. This will be followed by the pleas of the public prosecutor and the defense lawyers. In total, it is expected to take around 4-5 hours.

9.13 a.m. Endrin A. will be questioned later Endrin A. is currently not in the courtroom. He will be questioned later in the day, the court president explains. He has asked not to be confronted with the defendants and is therefore waiting in a separate room.

9.05 a.m. Trial begins The trial begins. There is confusion right at the beginning because one of the defendants wants to have it translated into another language. However, thanks to the interpreters present, this is not a problem. The court president opens the proceedings.

8.58 a.m. Start of trial delayed The trial was originally scheduled to start at 9 am. However, the start is likely to be delayed: everyone involved is still waiting. The courtroom is heavily secured. The plainclothes police are on site, and there are several officers in uniform outside the court. blue News tickers live from Lucerne. Show more

On Monday and Tuesday, Dritan G., Hamza F. and Genti T. stand before the Lucerne Criminal Court. They are accused of kidnapping, threatening and raping Endrin A. in December 2022.

Specifically, Endrin A. is said to have been in debt to Hamza F. He then threatened him in December 2022. "Extra people came from Spain (...) to settle the matter with the money", according to the indictment, which is available to blue News. Dritan M. even threatened Endrin A. with death.

A few days later, the men met and threats were made again. Because Endrin A. had not raised the money, the men summoned him to Buchrain LU on December 8, 2022. In a party room, Endrin A. found himself face to face with five men, including Dritan M., Hamza F. and Genti T. According to the indictment, the men had a hammer, pistols and even an AK-47 with them.

Pistol held in the mouth

The men then demanded that Endrin A. undress. They forcibly undressed A., beat him and inserted a beer bottle into his anus. One of the men, who is a fugitive and therefore not on trial, used a pair of garden shears on one of A.'s little toes.

Hamza F. also held a pistol in A.'s mouth during the several hours of captivity and explained that "shooting is not good, it's better with a knife", whereupon they threatened him with a knife.

In the evening, Dritan M., Hamza F. and Genti T. were taken to the club room of the "Hells Angels" in Lucerne. There the men withdrew to a room and finally let Endrin A. go after looking through his cell phone.

The list of charges is therefore long: the men are facing charges of attempted extortion, theft of property, assault, threats, deprivation of liberty, kidnapping and rape. The public prosecutor is demanding several years in prison and expulsion from the country.

The trial begins on Monday at 9 a.m. blue News is ticking live.