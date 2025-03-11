Martin Pfister says he is also counting on votes from the SVP. Keystone

Martin Pfister wants to be elected to the Federal Council on Wednesday. In an interview with blue News, he assesses his chances, outlines his plans for the DDPS and reveals his special talent.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, the United Federal Assembly will decide who will succeed Viola Amherd.

The center is sending St. Gallen National Councillor Markus Ritter and Zug Cantonal Councillor Martin Pfister into the race.

In an interview with blue News, Martin Pfister comments on the upcoming election. Show more

Shortly before the registration deadline at the beginning of February, Markus Ritter had competition after all: Martin Pfister, a second centrist politician, wants to inherit Viola Amherd's seat in the national government. While the Zug government councillor was initially seen as an outsider with no chance, many experts are now predicting an open starting position on the day before the election.

How did Martin Pfister manage this? What makes him stand out? And how does he intend to convince the left half of the Council this afternoon at the final hearings? blue News spoke to him about this.

Mr. Pfister, the Zurich Gentlemen's Clinic has visually staged the duel for the Federal Council seat. Did you know that you narrowly won thanks to your facial symmetry?

(Laughs). If that's the case, then I'm delighted.

The last time Central Switzerland had a Federal Councillor was 22 years ago with Kaspar Villiger. Is it time again?

I think it's about time. Our national government rightly has the aura that all regions and the largest parties are represented. And Central Switzerland has not been represented for a long time. That's why it's important for this region to have its turn again.

The SVP has not yet made an election recommendation. The FDP is recommending both candidates for election. The GLP has a slight advantage. What was your experience of the hearings last Tuesday?

It was a very interesting exchange with all three parliamentary groups. It was intense because, depending on the size of the parliamentary group, not everyone got a chance to speak. I had to answer a lot of questions in a short space of time. In my view, the hearings are highly relevant. It's a big decision when you have to put a name on a ballot paper. I therefore think it is justified for the parliamentary groups to put the candidates to the test.

Your rival Markus Ritter is particularly well connected in the bourgeois camp and, as President of the Farmers' Association, has made several successful pacts with the SVP. Are you also counting on votes from the SVP?

I'm also counting on votes from the SVP, but it's a secret ballot. So in the end we don't know who voted for whom. And that's a good thing.

The hearings for the Greens and the SP are still to come today. SP member of the Council of States Franziska Roth said on SRF's "Arena" that you are politicking for the moneyed aristocracy. How do you convince the left-wing half of the Council that you are in the right place on the Federal Council as a representative of a low-tax canton?

It is important that I am a representative of the center and that a representative of the center will be elected to the Federal Council on Wednesday. The left-wing parties must assess which profile they consider suitable for the Federal Council in terms of personality and political content. I will make every effort at the hearings to convince the left-wing camp of my suitability.

It is quite possible that at the SP hearing, for example, you will be asked about the aggressive tax policy of the canton of Zug, which you supported as a member of the cantonal government.

It's important not to disguise yourself. I have a history of nine years in the Zug cantonal government. In addition to a liberal position on economic and social issues, I also have experience and a track record in social policy issues. For example, we have the most effective premium reduction scheme in the canton of Zug. I campaigned for this as Director of Health.

The Greens, on the other hand, will be interested in your stance on climate protection. Should Switzerland do more in this respect?

First of all, it is important that Switzerland consistently pursues the climate targets it has set itself. I support the Energy Strategy 2050 and think it is right to invest in renewable and therefore also local energy sources. This process will continue over the next few years.

At the beginning of your candidacy, you were seen as an unknown outsider. Now many observers are talking about an open race. How do you see your chances?

I wouldn't have run if I didn't think I had a chance. I have tried to close the gap I initially had on Markus Ritter. I am confident that I have a real chance of being elected on Wednesday.

How did you catch up? Have you been sleeping in the Federal Palace for the last few weeks?

(Laughs). Not that. But I offered to talk to everyone in Bern who wanted to. I met many members of the Council and gave them the opportunity to discuss political issues with me and check out my personality. Of course, the media also played a role by putting me under the microscope.

Hearing marathon a week ago: Martin Pfister on his way from the FDP hearing to the SVP hearing. Keystone

If elected, you would probably have to take over the DDPS. The department was recently rocked by the Ruag scandal and the dismissal of army chief Süssli. How much are you looking forward to the DDPS?

I'm really looking forward to the DDPS because the topic of security will be of central importance in the coming years. The geopolitical developments of recent weeks are at least as demanding as the internal challenges in the DDPS. But it's up to the Federal Council to decide. I would take on any department that is assigned to me.

The incidents mentioned are just two of the many construction sites in the DDPS. Several projects are struggling with massive problems and delays. How do you intend to get the department back on track?

I want to make up for the noticeable loss of trust very quickly. To do this, I want to quickly tackle the problems that have been identified and create transparency vis-à-vis Parliament. Parliament must quickly regain confidence in the activities of the DDPS. This is important, especially as more funds will have to be created for the army in the coming years. We have a lot of catching up to do in the army. We need clear leadership. However, we must also proceed in a very structured manner, because the solutions must also be sustainable in the coming years.

Viola Amherd has called for more international cooperation in the army. Should Switzerland strengthen its cooperation with NATO?

We don't know exactly what the future holds for NATO because the USA is sending out very difficult signals. It is important that we maintain interoperability and exchange with our neighboring countries. Our neighbors are central to Switzerland, for example in the areas of security and defense capabilities. I am thinking, for example, of air force exercises or ground troops at military bases that are better suited to this than is possible in Switzerland. However, the principles of neutrality must be respected.

Keyword political neutrality: should Switzerland allow other countries to transfer Swiss weapons to Ukraine?

Yes, I am of the opinion that it should. I support the proposal currently being discussed in parliament, which aims to relax the re-export ban in some countries subject to a certain grace period. Switzerland needs a strong arms industry that contributes to the country's independence. Therefore, yes, I am in favor of extending the re-export ban as it is currently being prepared by the relevant committees.

You have a reputation as a quiet creator. Global politics, on the other hand, is getting louder and louder. Right-wing populists are winning elections in many European countries and Donald Trump is governing the USA. Is this a development that scares you?

I don't particularly like the expression "quiet creator". As a politician, it's important to me to have clear ideas, to be a team player and to have the courage to make decisions. I naturally have respect for geopolitical developments, which is an important basic requirement for the office of Federal Councillor. It is also important to approach the task in a structured and well-prepared manner. I would be delighted to make my contribution to developing the Federal Council's attitude.

What values do you stand for?

For me, decency and respect form the basis of any collaboration. But I also stand for justice, personal responsibility and solidarity. The latter two are often two poles apart in politics, but ultimately they are both necessary. One requires the other.

The election is tomorrow, Wednesday. How are you spending this evening?

My wife will be coming to Bern in the evening and we will have dinner together. I also know that a large Zug delegation will be in Bern. I don't yet know whether I will meet them. But it will certainly be a relatively quiet evening. For me, it will also involve reading a little. I won't be changing this daily ritual on Tuesday either.

Since the BDP and CVP merged to form the center, the C has disappeared from the party name. How important is religion to you?

Religion has three levels for me. Firstly, the private level, where every person is free to have a religious connection or not. However, religions also have an important social function in that they ensure an exchange of ideas. And finally, religion is also used to communicate, discuss and develop values.

You live in a large family. Do you respect the fact that you have to juggle family life and the office of Federal Councillor?

It is the right time for my family and for me personally. Our children are grown up and have moved out. Of course, being elected to the Federal Council would also be a big challenge for my wife. But: if there is an opportunity for me at some point, it's now.

Finally, a question outside of politics: do you have a special talent?

I can remain calm in stressful situations. On the one hand, I was born with it and, on the other, I have acquired it over the years. I don't know whether this is considered a special talent. But it will certainly help me during the election.

More videos on the topic of Federal Council elections