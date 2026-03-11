Meter-high flames, desperate screams and people who immediately tried to help: Eyewitnesses describe dramatic scenes after the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eyewitnesses speak to the media after the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR. They report flames several meters high shooting out of the Postbus.

Snack van owner Teke Zeynel immediately tried to help, extinguishing a woman's burning clothes with his hands and fetching a fire extinguisher, but the flames were already too big.

Residents heard screams, saw the burning bus and later praised the quick and dedicated intervention of first responders and rescue workers. Show more

The day after the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR, eyewitnesses told several media outlets about meter-high flames shooting out of the Postbus on Tuesday evening. "What I saw was shocking," a garage owner whose garage is not far from the scene of the fire told Blick.

Snack van owner Teke Zeynel also witnessed the fire. His food truck is located right next to the site of the fire, opposite Migros and Spar. "It happened so quickly, maybe a minute, then everything was full of flames," he told SRF.

"This is simply a drama"

He immediately ran to the Postbus to help. Burning passengers ran towards him. He helped one woman. "I started to put out her burning jacket and trousers with my hands," Zeynel told 20 Minuten. He then fetched a fire extinguisher from his stash. "But the flames were too big." Zeynel told Tele Bärn : "This is simply a drama." He didn't sleep until 5 a.m., Zeynel told "Wir Freiburg". Instead, he watched the clean-up work. "We were all very shocked."

Residents also witnessed the fire. "I heard loud screams and when I looked out of the window, all I saw was fog and the burning bus," one resident told SRF.

Another resident told Blick that he immediately ran outside without his shoes on when he saw the fire. "I saw a man take a stone and smash a window," he continued.

Eyewitnesses also praised the efforts of the emergency services and first responders. "The people reacted very well", one passer-by told TeleBärn.