The Gubrist tube in the direction of St. Gallen was closed on Thursday afternoon after a water pipe burst.

A burst water pipe paralyzed the Gubrist Tunnel on Thursday afternoon: The tube in the direction of St. Gallen was closed. Traffic has now been reopened, but the police are still warning of traffic jams.

A burst water pipe caused chaos in the Gubrist Tunnel on Thursday afternoon. The tube in the direction of St. Gallen had to be closed.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced that traffic was reopened early in the evening after repairs had been carried out. The cantonal police confirmed on X that both tubes are passable again. However, there will still be heavy traffic and congestion in the region.

UPDATE - A1 / Gubristtunel: Beide Röhren sind wieder offen und normal befahrbar. Allerdings noch immer starkes Verkehrsaufkommen und Stau in der Region. pic.twitter.com/qJC0TJCkIy — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) September 18, 2025

Traffic jam bypass affects the city

Following the temporary closure of the tunnel, the Zurich cantonal police had warned of massive volumes of traffic and advised people to drive around the area or switch to public transport. A detour was signaled.

It was initially unclear how long the closure would last. The Zurich city police were keeping an eye on the situation. The reason: when there is a traffic jam at Gubrist, many drivers try to drive through the city. This has already caused heavy traffic jams in the city in the past.

A reader of blue News reports: "Thank you for your push. I saw it 200 meters before Würenlos and was able to take the exit in time." Thanks to driving on the main road, she still arrived at work on time.

