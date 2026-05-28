Winti A police vehicle stands outside the station after a 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly attacked several people with a stabbing weapon at Winterthur station. Image: KEYSTONE Parts of the station were cordoned off. Image: KEYSTONE Three people were moderately or seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE An eyewitness, who says he works in the immediate vicinity of the cordoned-off area, described the incident to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The attacker is said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greater") and stabbed four men. Image: KEYSTONE Winti A police vehicle stands outside the station after a 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly attacked several people with a stabbing weapon at Winterthur station. Image: KEYSTONE Parts of the station were cordoned off. Image: KEYSTONE Three people were moderately or seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE An eyewitness, who says he works in the immediate vicinity of the cordoned-off area, described the incident to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The attacker is said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greater") and stabbed four men. Image: KEYSTONE

Three people were injured in a knife attack at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday morning. The police arrested the suspected 31-year-old perpetrator on the spot. An eyewitness describes the incident to blue News.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Winterthur, a 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly injured three people with a stabbing weapon at the train station on Thursday morning.

An eyewitness told blue News that the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar". She then helped an injured person with a stab wound to the leg.

According to the witness, there was a bloody, serrated kitchen knife at the scene. Show more

A 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly injured three people with a stabbing weapon at Winterthur train station on Thursday morning. The police arrested one of the suspects at the station, according to police reports.

An eyewitness toldthe Tages-Anzeiger that the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greater"). This was also confirmed by an eyewitness who contacted blue News but wishes to remain anonymous.

She was standing at the bus stop at Winterthur train station shortly after half past eight, on her way home after a night shift in the healthcare sector, when she heard someone shouting loudly. Then she saw a man running away. "I thought: you only run like that when something has happened," she says.

"It looked like a sharp, roughly serrated kitchen knife"

She didn't hesitate for long and went to the station to see if she could help. There she came across two of the three injured people. "One had blood on his leg. He then told me that there was a knife in it." It was lying on the ground a short distance away from them. It was bloody and "looked like a sharp, roughly serrated kitchen knife", she says.

Parts of the station were cordoned off and the barriers were removed again around midday. BRK News

The eyewitness then helped the wounded man to press the wound until the ambulance and police arrived. She did not see the alleged perpetrator himself - she only saw him lying on the ground from a distance, already apprehended by the police.

After showing the police where the knife was lying on the ground, she went home.

The police say that the motive for the crime is still under investigation. Cantonal police spokesman Roger Bonetti said that the cantonal police are investigating in all directions. The presumption of innocence applies.