A rape allegedly took place in this public ladies' toilet in Basel's Horburgpark in November 2023. blue News

Two young people meet in Basel and end up in a public toilet together. They give completely different accounts of what happened there. Now the court has to decide which version it believes.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rape is alleged to have taken place in Basel's Horburgpark in November 2023.

The versions of the accused and the victim are diametrically opposed.

The Basel-Stadt Criminal Court now has to reach a verdict based on the statements and on the thin evidence. Show more

Two young people meet online. They arrange to meet for a walk in Basel on November 24, 2023. On the same evening, they engage in unprotected sexual acts in a public toilet in Horburgpark in Kleinbasel. So far, so uncontroversial. On Tuesday, however, the Basel-Stadt Criminal Court dealt with how this happened.

The accused, who was 18 years old at the time, said it was consensual sexual intercourse, while the victim, who was almost a year younger, said it was rape. There are no witnesses and hardly any objective evidence. Testimony against testimony. It is a core problem of criminal law: two people describe the same evening completely differently. How does a court come to a conviction when two versions contradict each other?

The prosecution paints a picture of a violent assault. The accused allegedly dragged the young woman into a ladies' room, pushed her against the wall, undressed her against her will and forced her to have sex despite resisting. He used physical force, banged her head against the wall and prevented her from escaping.

"We both wanted it"

The accused denies all of this. He describes a meeting during which intimacy had already taken place on a bench and they had decided together to go to the toilet to have sex. They had consensual sex there. "It was definitely not against her will. We both wanted it," he says.

He had never had sex before, so he was correspondingly awkward. During the trial, he admits that he met up with the young woman in the hope of "finally experiencing my first time" - but also qualifies this: "I didn't want sex at any price."

For the victim's lawyer, it is clear: "Because his wishes were not fulfilled, he used violence to achieve them."

Victim speaks of fear of death

The prosecutor also quotes from chat messages that the accused sent to a colleague shortly after the alleged crime. In them, he brags about the experience he had just had and refers to the young woman as a "hooker". He says: "Youth language is often exaggerated."

The young woman described in court how she still suffers from the incident to this day: "I try to suppress what happened." At night, however, the thoughts keep coming back and lead to sleep problems. "There are also days when I only think about this incident and stay in bed all day."

She was scared to death in the toilet: "While he was banging my head against the wall, I thought I wouldn't get out of there alive."

The crux of four-eye crime

The case is a perfect example of what is meant by "testimony against testimony". There are no neutral witnesses, no video recordings, no clear evidence that clearly confirms or refutes one of the two versions. Rape in particular is often a four-eye crime. The decision must therefore essentially be based on the statements themselves and how they fit into the available evidence.

In such situations, the principle of free evaluation of evidence applies in Swiss criminal law: The court must consider which account is more coherent, remains consistent over time and fits better with the other evidence. At the same time, the presumption of innocence applies. If considerable doubt remains after this assessment, a decision must be made in favor of the accused.

"This is physically impossible"

The pleadings therefore also revolve around the credibility of the respective statements. In their pleas, the public prosecutor and the victim's lawyer rely primarily on the victim's accounts, which they describe as consistent and coherent. The injuries sustained by the young woman at the time - such as hematomas on her knees - are also cited as evidence that fits the violent situation described.

The defense counters that precisely these medical findings are ambiguous and could also be explained by consensual sexual intercourse. It speaks of contradictions in the victim's statements and questions the logical comprehensibility of individual events.

For example, the course of the crime described, according to which the young woman was barely able to defend herself, is "physically impossible" - especially as the accused was sometimes underneath her and she was able to move her arms freely. In all interviews and also during the trial, she only ever mentioned defensive reactions when explicitly asked.

Report as a white lie?

The defense lawyer suspects that the criminal complaint was more of a white lie to her parents - as an explanation for why she came home late. From chat messages with the mother, it was clear that a "strict regime" prevailed and that the victim had also lied repeatedly beforehand.

The Basel criminal court must now try to come as close as possible to the truth, which cannot be clearly proven. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of 32 months - 8 months of which must be served - for the young man, while the defense is demanding a full acquittal.

The sentencing is scheduled for late afternoon on Wednesday. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.