Two security officers allegedly beat up a man at St. Gallen train station. Archive picture: Keystone

Two former Securitrans security guards in front of the St. Gallen cantonal court: They are accused of beating a man to the ground in the Avec store at St. Gallen railroad station, kicking him and later falsely accusing him. The verdict will be announced in writing.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two security guards allegedly abused a man at St. Gallen train station in 2019 and falsely accused him.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding prison sentences and activity bans of up to five years.

Both defendants deny the accusations and speak of an escalation in an exceptional situation.

Show more

It is quiet in the courtroom when Roland K. takes the floor. "If I had been trained like that back then, I would have reacted differently. That's all I can say," says the man who now works as a police officer.

Sitting next to him is Michael R., sturdily built, hands folded. "I have made mistakes. But I'm not what I look like. I have my life under control, I'm sensitive to my fellow human beings. I want to have a chance to get on with my life," he says.

Six years after that evening in March 2019, the two former security guards have to stand trial again. It's about an altercation in an Avec branch at St. Gallen train station in which Buric S. was injured.

What really happened in the store?

According to the indictment, the two Securitrans employees at the time were called to help after Buric S. had behaved conspicuously in the store. They took the man into an adjoining room to search his rucksack. At that moment the situation escalated.

According to statements made in court, the video from the surveillance camera shows a scuffle. Buric S. is brought to the floor. According to the indictment, Michael R. gave the man lying on the ground "a heavy kick to the head".

Roland K. is said to have hit him in the body with his knee shortly afterwards. The public prosecutor's office speaks of abuse of authority, assault, deprivation of liberty, false accusation and, in the case of R., also of attempted grievous bodily harm.

The trial took place on Tuesday at the cantonal court of St. Gallen. Picture: Kanton St. Gallen

In court, the public prosecutor leaves no doubt about his view. "If it weren't for the video from the surveillance camera, we certainly wouldn't be here," he says. The footage, the statements of the Avec employee and chat messages from R. would paint a clear picture.

"H**** son kicked in the head"

"They beat up the victim and abused their position. That is no role model for a police officer," the public prosecutor continued. K. is "no longer acceptable in the police service". He demanded a prison sentence for both of them and a five-year ban on Roland K. working in the field police force

Michael R.'s private correspondence was also discussed during the trial. The court president quoted from the messages that R. had sent after the operation, in which he wrote, among other things, that he had "kicked this H**** son in the head" and "broken his skull".

These statements contradict his later account that he had aimed for the back. "I was in a very bad environment," R. said. "I wanted to make a name for myself, to present myself better."

The defense paints a different picture. Roland K.'s lawyer emphasized that his client was "a model police officer" who acted "with sensitivity and professionalism" in critical situations.

"It is in no way proportionate to ban him from his job," he says. K. has not been guilty of anything since then and is appreciated by superiors and colleagues alike.

"I would work today with a lot of talking"

According to the defense, Buric S. was the trigger. He was intoxicated with drugs, harassed the shift supervisor at the Avec branch and suddenly reached into a box.

"The check was calm at first. Then S. suddenly reached forward. K. fixed his hand to calm the situation. There is no evidence of a blow on the video," says the lawyer.

According to his lawyer, Michael R. only intervened when the situation had already escalated. He had not aimed at the head, but at the back. "You can't even tell where the head or back is on the video," she said. Even the alleged victim could not remember being kicked in the head.

She also criticized the evidence: "R.'s cell phone was evaluated on the basis of an illegal audio recording. That was a fishing expedition - a search into the blue."

The judges wanted to know what Roland K. would do differently in retrospect. "I would de-escalate the massive threats, not gesticulate or physically intervene. I would talk a lot," said K.

Since the incident, K. says he has never had any more problems. "Today, I solve 99 percent of cases with de-escalation." The public prosecutor remained skeptical: "Lack of self-reflection, no remorse - that's not enough."

After more than three hours, the presiding judge closed the hearing. The verdict will be opened in writing.

*Name known to the editors.

The live ticker to read