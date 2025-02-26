Sledging in the Alps is different from sliding down a hill at home. Archiv

Sledging is considered harmless fun for the whole family. For tourists, however, the Swiss slopes can be a real challenge, as one American woman painfully discovered.

She just wanted to have a bit of fun, but then an American woman found out for herself that sledging in Switzerland is not for the faint-hearted. The tourist was downright shocked by what she experienced on the piste in Grindelwald BE, reports the US news channel "CNN".

Jennifer Veilleux is the name of the sledging novice. She comes from the US state of Connecticut and is currently working in the Netherlands. When she was persuaded by friends to take a winter vacation in Switzerland, she didn't really know what she was letting herself in for.

Sure, she told "CNN", she had watched a few videos beforehand of someone hurtling down a mountain with a helmet on their head. "Looks like fun, let's do it," the 47-year-old geographer said.

"I was literally flying through the air"

But reality caught up with her in Grindelwald. Or rather, thrown off course. Because in this country, sledging has more to do with sport than with the leisurely hill sliding that the American knew.

"When I think of sledging, I think of a hard plastic sled for two people or a Füdli-Bob that I use to slide down the snow on a golf course in Connecticut," says Veilleux. The Swiss version of winter fun, she soon found out, is very different.

The toboggans are designed for speed, the riders sit upright and the slopes are long and steep. "In the first ten minutes, I was completely blown away three times," says the American about her tobogganing debut in the Bernese Alps.

"I was literally flying through the air," she says. She was immediately nicknamed "Airborne" by her friends. For Veilleux, the extent to which Switzerland goes sledging in winter was just as surprising as the intensity of the sport.

Better to sledge safely and with a helmet

"You always have to be prepared for a quick descent," explains Doris Graf Jud to CNN. The tour guide advises that beginners should practise on easier slopes before venturing into steeper terrain.

Sledgers should attach the leash of their sledge to their leg like a surfboard so that the sledge does not go down the mountain without them in the event of a fall. And very important: "You have to dress sensibly when sledging: a helmet, good shoes for braking and snow clothing" are mandatory.

Jennifer Veilleux got the hang of it at some point. The US-American would definitely go sledging again - not only because of the good bars and restaurants along the route, but above all because she didn't have to think about her everyday worries all day: "I was far too busy surviving for that," she says with a wink.

