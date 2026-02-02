Rose needed several skin grafts. Screenshot TF1

18-year-old Rose, who was seriously injured in the fire at the "Le Constellation" club in Crans-Montana, has been released from hospital. She was treated in Belgium for several weeks and had to undergo skin grafts.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 18-year-old Rose was seriously injured in the Crans-Montana fire and was treated in hospital for several weeks.

She had to undergo skin grafts and is also struggling with the psychological consequences.

She will be discharged from hospital on Monday. Show more

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, another victim can leave hospital. 18-year-old Rose was seriously injured in the "Le Constellation" club on New Year's Eve and was treated for a month in a hospital in the Belgian city of Liège.

The young woman suffered burns to several parts of her body and had to undergo several skin grafts. "They took skin from my right thigh and transplanted it onto my hands," said Rose in an interview with French television station TF1. She is allowed to leave the hospital on Monday.

Physical healing - psychological consequences remain

In addition to the physical injuries, Rose also suffers from psychological consequences. She reports recurring nightmares in which she relives the events of the night of the fire. "You hear the screams again, you see the burnt people again," she says. She couldn't let go of these images. "I don't think I'll ever be able to lead a normal life again," she tells TF1.

With 41 fatalities and more than 100 injured, the fire in Crans-Montana is one of the worst fire disasters in Switzerland. Many of those affected are still undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Relatives continue to mourn

TF1 also spoke to relatives of the victims. The father of a 17-year-old victim reports that he regularly returns to Crans-Montana. "It's important for me because I feel close to him there," he says. Everything in his son's room is still as it was on the day of the tragedy.

For many families, everyday life has changed profoundly since the night of the fire. In addition to the grief, medical, psychological and organizational challenges are shaping the lives of those affected.