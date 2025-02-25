SP National Councillor and President of the Security Policy Committee Priska Seiler Graf finds the behavior of the Ruag management unacceptable. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Federal Audit Office gives Ruag a damning report in an audit report. Zurich National Councillor and SIK President Priska Seiler Graf sharply criticizes the armaments company.

Dominik Müller

Ruag is facing strong headwinds. Three reports by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) shed a poor light on the management and control of the armaments group in recent years. The Confederation as owner is also sharply criticized.

Allegations of fraud have also been made against a former Ruag executive. Together with his wife and a German intermediary, he is alleged to have embezzled army equipment. The damage to Ruag is estimated to be in the high double-digit millions.

Priska Seiler Graf chairs the Security Policy Committee (SIK) of the National Council and is a member of the Control Committee (GPK) in the large chamber. In an interview with blue News, the Zurich SP National Councillor gives her views.

Ms. Seiler Graf, what goes through your mind after reading the SFAO's audit reports?

After reading the SFAO reports, I do wonder whether the DDPS and Ruag are operating in a banana republic or in a well-ordered Switzerland. It really shocked me to what extent suspected fraud and serious violations of internal regulations simply went undetected for years and were allowed to continue.

Can Ruag management at the highest level be held responsible for the extent of the fraud affair?

Ruag's management has failed across the board, even if the huge transformation process of recent years and the frequent changes of CEO have certainly not made the task any easier. To name one example: I find it completely unacceptable how the Ruag management simply swept under the carpet information submitted by a whistleblower back in 2019, which has now proven to be correct.

Should the DDPS, as the owner, have exercised more and better control?

It is simply incomprehensible to me that the DDPS - to name another example - simply failed to recognize 1140 irregular scrappings and 1319 other deviations from the stock inventories. And this with a total stock of around 10,000 items.

I feel very vindicated in the questions I put to the Federal Council in my interpellation six years ago, when the major transformation process was initiated at Ruag. Among other things, I demanded that the Federal Council should represent the interests of the owners directly on the Board of Directors and work to strengthen compliance structures.

So the Federal Council should have recognized the danger and acted sooner?

A reading of the SFAO reports suggests that the Federal Council has continued to neglect the aforementioned points and has failed to adequately fulfill its role as ultimate supervisor. In addition to the DDPS as the buyer of Ruag products, the Department of Finance, which was supposed to protect the interests of the Confederation as the seller, should also have had a duty to act.

Ruag has accepted the recommendations drawn up by the SFAO and has promised to implement them. Is that enough for you or do you need further measures from politicians?

It remains very important that the SFAO and the GPK continue to closely monitor the implementation process. The SFAO in particular played a central role in uncovering all these irregularities. The DDPS initially only wanted to pass the entire investigation on to an expensive private law firm.

Fortunately, the parliamentary finance delegation then intervened and insisted that the SFAO also carry out an investigation at the same time. It is only thanks to the SFAO that the full extent of the irregular conduct in connection with the Leo 1 tank deal has now come to light.

The report is there, Ruag vows to do better - and now everything is fine?

I do wonder whether everything went according to plan in other Ruag transactions. At the very least, the position of whistleblowers at Ruag should now be decisively strengthened. And that the DDPS and the conservative majority in Parliament take the SFAO reports more seriously than was the case, for example, with the report on the alleged fixed prices for the F-35A.

I also have great expectations of the criminal justice system, which is now investigating suspected mismanagement, fraud, falsification of documents, violation of commercial and manufacturing secrecy, passive bribery, economic intelligence services and even suspected money laundering. I very much hope that this will not take many years, but that charges will be brought quickly if the suspicion of these offenses is substantiated. In the GPK, we will certainly have to consider the question of whether there is also a need to strengthen the institutional supervision.

What does it mean for Switzerland if such incidents become public at the federally owned armaments company?

Switzerland already has an increasing reputation problem because it is giving Europe the cold shoulder when it comes to solidarity with Ukraine and strengthening our common security. The irregularities at Ruag that have now been uncovered by the SFAO and the completely inadequate supervision of the owner are certainly not conducive to rebuilding lost trust in Europe.

We need more Europe in the production and maintenance of armaments - for reasons of efficiency and solidarity, but also to reduce the risk of such irregularities. The full extent of the Ruag-Leo-1 debacle has only really been recognized and acknowledged thanks to the information from Germany.