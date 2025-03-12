  1. Residential Customers
Martin Pfister in front of the media "I would take on any department" +++ Pfister does not want to criticize Amherd for the time being

Lea Oetiker

12.3.2025

Martin Pfister - here at the hearings in the parliamentary groups - is the new centrist Federal Councillor. (archive picture)
Martin Pfister - here at the hearings in the parliamentary groups - is the new centrist Federal Councillor. (archive picture)
sda

The newly elected centrist Federal Councillor Martin Pfister will appear before the media in Bern on Wednesday. blue News will provide live coverage.

12.03.2025, 12:28

12.03.2025, 13:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Martin Pfister has been the new Federal Councillor since Wednesday morning.
  • Pfister exceeded the absolute majority in the 2nd ballot and received 134 votes, while his rival Markus Ritter received 110 votes.
  • The Federal Council will allocate the departments on Friday.
  • The press conference in the live ticker.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The media conference is over

    The media conference is over after around 40 minutes.

  • What will you miss, Mr. Pfister?

    "Probably a certain freedom of movement, but I have respect for the tasks of the Federal Council," says Pfister.

  • 1.04 p.m.

    Are the austerity measures enough?

    The Zug native also has an answer to the question of whether he would opt for austerity measures, tax increases or a relaxation of the debt brake: "I think it's right to introduce austerity measures." This would also make the state more efficient.

  • 1.01 p.m.

    Arms sales to Ukraine

    It depends on whether they are sold directly to Ukraine or indirectly to Ukraine, answers Pfister. These issues are currently being negotiated in parliament.

    A journalist asks again: Would you be open to supplying weapons directly to Ukraine? "At the moment, the focus is on indirect deliveries," replies Pfister, adding that he is not commenting directly on this proposal as he is now a member of the Federal Council.

  • The question of neutrality in Switzerland

    "Well, the definition of Swiss neutrality," Pfister replies with a laugh to a journalist's question. "Have you got all afternoon?"

  • 12.54 p.m.

    His position on the EU

    Pfister explains that he cannot judge whether his position on the European Union has influenced today's election. However, he assumes that his position on the EU corresponds to the opinion of the Federal Council - "and hopefully also the opinion of the majority of the population", says Pfister.

  • 12.54 p.m.

    "I'm sleeping at home tonight"

    Does Pfister already have an apartment? "I'm sleeping at home tonight," reveals Pfister. However, he will be back in Bern tomorrow to start work. He will now also be looking for an apartment in Bern.

  • 12.49 p.m.

    Pfister wants to watch football with Amherd

    "I'm not going to criticize my predecessor today," says Pfister about Amherd.

    He has already written one date in his agenda. It's the opening of the European Women's Football Championship on July 2. "I hope that Viola Amherd will accompany me there," says Pfister.

  • 12.48 p.m.

    How quickly could Pfister knock down stakes in the DDPS?

    "I am aware that I need to be able to do this very quickly. I have already dealt with this. Of course, I have certain advantages in this role because I already know a bit about government work from Zug," says Martin Pfister.

    He is aware that priorities will have to be set very quickly in the DDPS - if he really does take over the Department of Defense. According to the new Federal Councillor, the most important thing is to establish parliament's trust in him.

  • 12.46 p.m.

    "The climate in Bern is a little rougher"

    he left-wing parties, which had probably hoisted Pfister into office, announced just a few minutes later that he was a danger to democracy and part of a "bourgeois bloc of five".

    But Pfister is not intimidated by this, he explains: "I had to learn that the climate in Bern is a little harsher than in the small canton where people know each other well. But I've already learned to live with it."

  • 12.44 p.m.

    How long does Pfister want to remain Federal Councillor?

    A journalist asks how long he would like to remain in office. "I've always said at least two terms," replies Pfister. That would be a total of seven years.

  • 12.41 p.m.

    Does Switzerland also need to invest more in the army?

    The EU wants to invest more in armaments - should Switzerland also invest more in the army, asks a journalist.

    Pfister replies: "It is important to realize that the army and armaments are not just the responsibility of the head of the DDPS, but the overall responsibility of the Federal Council"

    We will see which funds need to be allocated. However, it is important that sufficient funds are available, he said during the election campaign.

  • 12.33 p.m.

    The mood in the Federal Council is "better"

    "I've never been in the Federal Council room during a meeting. I assume that it is better. I will work to ensure that the collegiality is good."

  • What does Pfister think of the Greens' criticism?

    "All seven members have equal rights, I assume that the Federal Council does not work in blocks," says Pfister.

  • 12:31 p.m.

    Pfister: "I am taking office with enormous respect and great pleasure"

    "I will do everything in my power to ensure that the people in our country are doing well," says Pfister. He thanks him once again for the election.

    "I am taking office with enormous respect and great pleasure," he continues. He says to the media: "I would like to thank them for their fairness, patience and professionalism." He explained that he would accept any department that came his way.

    The call for a united Europe is more topical than ever. This means that the Federal Council also has the task of explaining and, if necessary, redefining Switzerland's role and place in Europe.

    It is very important to him that the people have confidence in the Federal Council. "I have great expectations to fulfill," he continues.

    Questions can now be put to the new Federal Councillor.

  • 12.30 p.m.

    Martin Pfister addresses the media

    The United Federal Assembly has elected Zug cantonal councillor Martin Pfister as the new Federal Councillor. He will appear before the media at 12.30 p.m. blue News is ticking live.

    • Show more