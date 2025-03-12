12:31 p.m.
"I will do everything in my power to ensure that the people in our country are doing well," says Pfister. He thanks him once again for the election.
"I am taking office with enormous respect and great pleasure," he continues. He says to the media: "I would like to thank them for their fairness, patience and professionalism." He explained that he would accept any department that came his way.
The call for a united Europe is more topical than ever. This means that the Federal Council also has the task of explaining and, if necessary, redefining Switzerland's role and place in Europe.
It is very important to him that the people have confidence in the Federal Council. "I have great expectations to fulfill," he continues.
Questions can now be put to the new Federal Councillor.