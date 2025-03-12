Viola Amherd bids farewell as Federal Councillor. After her term of office, she addresses her colleagues, the Swiss people, Parliament and her family with touching final words.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As of today, Viola Amherd is officially no longer a member of the Federal Council.

At the end of her term of office, she addresses Parliament and the Swiss people in a final speech. Show more

Viola Amherd's successor in the Federal Council is now official. Martin Pfister is the new Federal Councillor.

In her farewell speech, Amherd reminisced about her time as a Federal Councillor:

"When someone asks me what makes Switzerland special, I like to tell them about an experience I had a few years ago as a Federal Councillor. I was walking home alone in the dark late at night. A jogger ran towards me, stopped abruptly and called my name. I was startled and thought to myself, 'what does he want now', to which he remarked: 'You're doing a great job, but I'll still vote no at the next vote'."

"It was the vote on the procurement of new fighter planes. I was relieved: 'Phew, if it's just that, then it's still possible! Switzerland is a country where the population takes part in politics and can also get in touch with a Federal Councillor directly - practically at any time of day or night, even when freshly sweaty. Politicians are not a separate 'class', but part of the population."

"A train runs away from a Federal Councillor with the same punctuality as any other citizen. At the Montreux Jazz Festival, I have to open my bag at the security checkpoint just like everyone else. We owe this to our political system, especially direct democracy, and therefore also to our political culture. We have to take care of both, the political system and the political culture."

"We here in this room must first and foremost counteract the tendencies towards polarization that are noticeable worldwide and also in Switzerland. Everyone has a role to play: the population, parliament and the Federal Council. Even if we have different opinions, we should approach each other with respect and fundamental goodwill."

"Especially in these turbulent times, this is more important than ever. For Switzerland, peace and prosperity may have long been familiar companions, and it is natural to take these achievements for granted. However, the fact that we have been able to benefit from a climate of détente and a stable environment in recent decades is no guarantee for the future. The law of the jungle is increasingly asserting itself worldwide."

"Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the geopolitical situation has changed fundamentally and has recently taken on a worrying new dynamic. Today, the fundamental question is how we can protect our democracy, our constitutional state - yes: our people! - can protect. Switzerland must also face up to this question."

"Our neighbors, the countries of Europe, are working flat out to put together packages worth billions to strengthen their security - these are security measures that will benefit the entire continent."

"Switzerland lies at the heart of Europe; it is a crossroads connecting North and South and East and West. Its security is closely linked to that of Europe. And Europe must be able to rely on a secure Switzerland."

"We are therefore called upon to guarantee our own security - and to make a significant contribution to the security of the European continent."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank you all, and above all the staff in my department, for your cooperation and commitment."

"I would like to thank my family and friends for their support," says Viola Amherd through tears.