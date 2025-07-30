Independent boarding is not possible at all stations. Picture: Keystone

SBB has modernized the IC-2000 trains at great expense. Nevertheless, wheelchair users cannot board or alight independently at 50 stations.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite expensive renovations, 50 stations where IC 2000 trains stop are not wheelchair-accessible.

Those affected can only board or alight with assistance, although the law has required accessibility since 2024.

SBB justifies the problems with structural deviations in trains and platforms. Show more

SBB has invested over a billion francs in the modernization of its IC 2000 trains and stations. The aim was to make the trains barrier-free.

However, as the "Infosperber" platform reports, it is now clear that people in wheelchairs cannot board or alight independently at 50 of the 68 stations where these trains stop.

Last year, individual wheelchair users had already reported that they were unable to get on or off the train independently. At the time, SBB referred to "individual stops".

"Infosperber" counts 50 stations

However, this first became eleven, then 21 - and now a whole 50 stations. These include central hubs such as Zurich main station, Bern, Lausanne, Geneva, Olten and Lucerne. The complete list has been published by "Infosperber". blue News has visualized it.

However, it also includes stations that are only served by double-decker trains during off-peak hours. Take Ostermundigen and Gümligen in the canton of Bern, for example: intercity trains only stop at these stations once after midnight at the weekend.

Gümligen BE station is also affected - but the Intercity only stops there at weekends. blue News

Ballast is "working", tracks are wearing out

According to SBB, the cause lies in "tolerances": the ballast moves over time and the tracks become worn. And finally, work is not always carried out with centimeter precision.

If these reasons overlap unfavorably, gaps or height differences occur that make it impossible for wheelchairs to board the train independently. In other words: Anyone who wants to travel must therefore request assistance - despite promises to the contrary.

The legal situation is clear: since the beginning of 2004, the Disability Discrimination Act has stipulated that trains and stations must be accessible to people with disabilities.

The transition period of 20 years ended at the end of 2023, but according to the Federal Office of Transport, 498 out of 1630 stations still did not meet the requirements one year later. Some of them are not due to be converted until 2035.