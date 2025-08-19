The iconic buildings on Lagerstrasse have to make way. Screenshot Google Maps

Since 2022, the "Lagerhaus" on Lagerstrasse in Zurich has been home to bars, agencies and affordable shared flats. But the interim use will end in 2027: the buildings will be demolished and replaced by expensive apartments.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The warehouse in Zurich district 4 currently offers space for clubs, shared flats and catering businesses

In 2027, the buildings will be demolished and replaced by a new building with 29 apartments

The St. Stephanus Foundation is planning apartments for middle to high incomes Show more

A piece of Zurich's subculture is disappearing: The interim use "Lagerhaus" at Lagerstrasse 119 and 121 will come to an end in 2027. As reported by Tsüri.ch, the St. Stephanus Foundation plans to demolish the buildings and replace them with a new building with 29 apartments. The plan is for apartments "for middle to high incomes" - there are no plans for non-profit housing.

The bulky building with its exposed aggregate concrete façade is familiar to many Zurich residents. On the first floor is the Charlatan disco with the largest disco ball in Switzerland. Next to it, restaurateurs run the "Suppelade!", a karaoke bar and a kiosk for Mexican tostadas.

The upper floors are home to students, a large shared flat and a cluster apartment with around 25 catering workers. Offices, band rooms and a kickboxing studio have also found their place here.

For many users, the planned demolition is a hard blow. "We were overwhelmed by inquiries," Ladina Breuss from the real estate agency Immobilienkosmos, which is organizing the temporary use, told the portal. The interest has shown how important such spaces are for the cultural life of the city.

"Non-profit housing construction is not part of our mission"

It is also unclear what will happen to the legendary disco ball. "The ball was brought in when there were fewer walls," explains Charlatan co-owner Elena Nierlich. Today it is walled in - only demolition could free it.

The St. Stephanus Foundation justifies the plans with its mission. "Non-profit housing is not part of our mission, but we want to achieve a good mix," says Managing Director Moritz Gautschi. Individual subsidies are possible, he emphasizes. The project should be ready for occupancy in 2029, with space for commercial use on the first floor.

The tenants still have just under two years until then. Many don't know what will happen next for them. One thing is clear: with the demolition, Zurich will lose one of its most diverse and unique cultural and residential locations.