  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shopping on Black Friday "If anything, then online"

Christian Thumshirn

28.11.2024

Every year ... Black Friday comes around again and leads to controversial discussions. Environmentalists criticize the consumer madness, bargain hunters eagerly await discounts. And the Swiss?

28.11.2024, 18:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the USA.
  • As this holiday always falls on the fourth Thursday in November, the following Friday is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season.
  • In the blue News survey, you can find out what the Swiss think of the bargain day and what they plan to buy this year.
Show more

Black Friday is the day of the big sale. On the last Friday in November, stores and online stores traditionally outdo each other with discount campaigns.

However, not every offer is actually a bargain. It's always worth comparing prices online.

Discount battle starts earlier and earlier

One thing is certain, however: whether you like it or not, hardly anyone can avoid Bargain Day. Weeks before the deadline, online stores in particular are advertising reduced offers.

blue News went to the Glatt shopping center to find out from the Swiss whether Black Friday is an issue for them and what they have on their shopping list.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

The most important tips. Beware of fake stores - how to shop safely on Black Friday

The most important tipsBeware of fake stores - how to shop safely on Black Friday

Courier service. Peak season in parcel shipping: Swiss Post hires temporary workers

Courier servicePeak season in parcel shipping: Swiss Post hires temporary workers

Closing in February. Jelmoli closes its doors in Zurich for good

Closing in FebruaryJelmoli closes its doors in Zurich for good