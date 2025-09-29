Proponents have successfully campaigned for the abolition of the imputed rental value with the slogan "Living without worries". (archive image) sda

Voters often vote for relief, from cheaper public transport subscriptions to caps on health insurance premiums. Political scientist Oliver Strijbis explains why many people say: "We no longer believe that we have no money."

Rent protection initiatives in Bern and Geneva, a cap on premiums in Ticino and a 365-franc public transport season ticket in Zurich - the proposals put forward on Sunday showed a new generosity. Tax relief such as the abolition of the imputed rental value also received majority support.

What do these results reveal about Swiss democracy? blue News talks about this with Oliver Strijbis, political scientist and professor of political science at Franklin University Switzerland.

blue News: Oliver Strijbis, yesterday voters said yes to cheaper VBZ season tickets in Zurich, to higher wages for teachers in Schwyz and to tenant protection initiatives in Bern and Geneva. Has Switzerland abandoned its old austerity mentality?

Oliver Strijbis: What has changed since the rise of the SVP in the 1990s is primarily the middle-class camp. The FDP used to take a strictly fiscally conservative line: save first, then cut taxes. Today it is the other way around - first cut taxes, then save if necessary. This phenomenon can also be seen in the USA. The left, on the other hand, has always wanted to expand the welfare state and then finance it through higher tax revenues.

Population sees "that a lot is possible"

blue News: Year after year, we hear about budget surpluses. Does this impression influence voting behavior? That we can actually afford more without having to make serious savings?

Oliver Strijbis: Yes. Many warnings that we can't afford certain things have proved to be exaggerated in hindsight. The population can see that some things are possible without raising taxes. They no longer believe that we have no money. That makes them more relaxed and more willing to agree to new spending.

blue News: Yesterday, Bern and Geneva voted for fairer rents, in Ticino it was about health insurance premiums. Are people simply no longer prepared to accept burdens as "unavoidable"?

Oliver Strijbis: Exactly. Health insurance and housing costs put the greatest pressure on the middle classes. It's logical that people don't accept this as unavoidable, and that's why majorities can also be found in the middle-class camp. However, it would be wrong to infer a general "feel-good mood" from this - these are two very specific everyday issues.

blue News: It was a different story with the Zurich Energy Act, which was rejected, while the city voted in favor of a CHF 365 public transport season ticket. Is that a signal: climate protection yes, but please don't do without it or incur additional costs?

Oliver Strijbis: I would interpret it more as an urban-rural polarization. Zurich city is now clearly to the left and votes strongly ecologically and socially. The canton of Zurich remains more conservative. This explains the contrast between the city's public transport season ticket and the cantonal energy law.

The 365-franc public transport season ticket: a signal for change?

blue News: The Zurich 365-franc season ticket - isn't this primarily a short-term benefit for voters?

Oliver Strijbis: Yes, but it also has an ecological dimension. Apart from the fact that Zurich is social democratic, the "good for the economy" argument carries less weight because the city is booming. People are more afraid of too much growth - too many headquarters of international corporations, more expats in the Badi - than of economic decline.

blue News: A look at the national level: the abolition of the imputed rental value was passed by almost 58 percent. Does this mean that tax relief has majority support, even if the financing remains unclear?

Oliver Strijbis: The campaign played a major role here. The bill was complex and the No campaign was almost invisible. The tenants' association set its priorities differently. Without a strong counter-campaign, the united middle-class camp had advantages. You don't see general trends with every bill. From a political science perspective, votes can often be explained on a case-by-case basis.

Populism replaces the economic elite's sovereignty of interpretation

blue News: Nevertheless, are we witnessing a cultural shift in direct democracy, away from sober, business-oriented considerations towards "If it makes life easier, we'll vote yes"?

Oliver Strijbis: We are experiencing a populist moment internationally and in Switzerland. The authority of the traditional economic elite - previously held by Economiesuisse, for example - has been weakened. This opens up space for populist initiatives from the left and right. The sober, "fun-free" economic elite is finding it difficult to win majorities.

blue News: Should politicians change their rhetoric? Is it still worth arguing with calls for austerity?

Oliver Strijbis: The pure savings argument is worn out. But arguments that show what is good for the economy and households still work. Voters have not become more selfish.

blue News: What could be the political explosive force of the cantonal proposals?

Oliver Strijbis: Ticino with the health insurance initiatives and Bern with the rent bill - these are issues that could shape Switzerland over the next ten years. The left has a chance of winning majorities here, even in the middle-class camp. Because the argument "we can't afford it" will no longer win when rents and premiums are crushing everyday life.

blue News: Can anything be done to counter this politically?

Oliver Strijbis: Yes. For example, by raising taxes on the rich or imposing stricter rules on managers' salaries. This is different from 30 or 40 years ago. Today, many people feel that the wages of the business elite are deeply unfair. If people at the top are "cashing in", there is a growing willingness at the bottom to take countermeasures - be it through a cap on premiums or tenants' rights.