If the farmer's wife doesn't want to, everything stands still - except when it comes to the SVP initiative Federal Councillor Beat Jans made a welcoming speech, but then also spoke about the vote. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Many countrywomen and farmers' wives came to the meeting in traditional costumes. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez No voting slogan on the SVP initiative was adopted. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Federal Councillor Beat Jans appeared as a guest speaker. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez The meeting took place in Lenzburg AG. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Around 240 countrywomen and farmers' wives took part in the meeting. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez If the farmer's wife doesn't want to, everything stands still - except when it comes to the SVP initiative Federal Councillor Beat Jans made a welcoming speech, but then also spoke about the vote. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Many countrywomen and farmers' wives came to the meeting in traditional costumes. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez No voting slogan on the SVP initiative was adopted. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Federal Councillor Beat Jans appeared as a guest speaker. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez The meeting took place in Lenzburg AG. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez Around 240 countrywomen and farmers' wives took part in the meeting. Image: Fotograf: Manuel Lopez

The Farmers' and Countrywomen's Association has decided not to adopt a position on the SVP's 10 million initiative. At the meeting in Lenzburg, Federal Councillor Beat Jans spoke about it anyway - and provided arguments for a No. The 240 or so women present acknowledged his speech with applause.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Farmers' and Rural Women's Association has decided not to vote on the SVP's 10 million initiative

At the members' meeting in Lenzburg, Federal Councillor Beat Jans nevertheless spoke about the proposal and explained the Federal Council's negative stance.

The 240 or so women in attendance responded with applause. Show more

The general meeting of the Swiss Farmers' and Rural Women's Association in Lenzburg on Wednesday was about many things: the association's finances (they are good), the association's president (was re-elected) and the association's working groups (they delivered their reports). There was only one thing the association didn't really want to say anything about: the vote on the SVP's 10 million initiative. But first things first.

What exactly is a rural woman?

Most people probably know what farmers' wives are. But countrywomen? There was no clear definition on site: "Countrywomen are just women from the countryside," said several of the women asked.

Many countrywomen and farmers' wives came in traditional costumes. Fotograf: Manuel Lopez

In everyday life, regional associations are mainly encountered at events in the village or at companies. What many people know: They lovingly organize very beautiful and even bigger morning buffets. Food was also a high priority at the meeting itself, as one association official revealed to the journalist: "I've been active in the association for several years and I'll tell you honestly: I've never gone hungry at an event!"

More than just breakfast

However, the numerous associations and their Swiss-wide federation with around 50,000 members were not founded just for the food. They inform women in rural areas about pension issues, for example. They network women farmers so that they can have a say in politics with a common, strong voice - even on issues that are considered highly political elsewhere.

There was a lot of food for those present at the meeting. Fotograf: Manuel Lopez

One example is the Childcare Act, which comes into force this year. One speaker said: "This is also an important step for us. We must not forget: 53 percent of rural women also work outside the home." Lili Kohler-Burg, the pioneer of the rural women's movement, had already called for crèche places 80 years ago at a meeting of male farmers. "That was courageous!" said the speaker.

Positions on other votes were also courageous: In the 1970s, rural women fought for women's suffrage, in 2019 the association spoke out in favor of implementing the EU Weapons Directive, and in 2023 there was a Yes vote on the Climate Act.

However, this does not make it a left-wing green association: the association opposed the biodiversity initiative and the drinking water and pesticide initiatives. It also voted no to the 13th AHV pension and decided not to vote on the individual taxation issue in March of this year, i.e. not to recommend a voting position to its members.

The bill that nobody wants to say anything about

The SVP's so-called sustainability initiative, which aims to cap Switzerland's population at ten million people, was also voted against. It is not only the Farmers' and Rural Women's Association that is holding back - the Swiss Farmers' Association is also abstaining from voting.

The 240 farmers' wives and countrywomen present did not adopt a voting slogan. Fotograf: Manuel Lopez

The cantonal farmers' associations, on the other hand, are almost divided: In French-speaking Switzerland, the recommendation is unanimously "No". Large German-speaking Swiss associations such as Zurich, St. Gallen and Bern are recommending Yes. Aargau and Solothurn have so far decided not to vote.

If the farmer doesn't want it, everything comes to a standstill

On Wednesday afternoon in Lenzburg, a man who initially should not have intervened in the internal debate within the association stepped into this charged atmosphere: Federal Councillor and Minister of Justice Beat Jans. The SP magistrate, who represents the No position on the SVP initiative for the national government, was invited to give a welcoming address - and he did so in good spirits. With sentences such as "Without farmers' wives, nothing works on the farm" and "If the farmer's wife or countrywoman doesn't want it, everything comes to a standstill", the Social Democrat drew a lot of applause.

But then Jans switched to a topic that wasn't actually supposed to be a topic at all. If the 10 million initiative was accepted, Switzerland would have to turn away many people willing to work, even though the country urgently needs them. In addition, the initiative promises to solve all immigration problems in one fell swoop.

"However, the Federal Council and Parliament agree that the initiative cannot keep these promises. They reject the initiative because they are convinced that it will harm the country," says Jans.

Beat Jans completed his apprenticeship as a farmer. He had a home game, so to speak, at the Landfrauen. Fotograf: Manuel Lopez

The 240 or so farmers' wives and countrywomen in attendance listened attentively, did not interrupt Jans with objections, but acknowledged his speech with applause. Jans, who had arrived with several bodyguards, returned the favor - and stayed for the drinks reception after the meeting.

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

Appeal: Switzerland lives from its associations. blue News wants to visit some of them in the coming months and give readers an insight into the life of the associations. We are happy to receive tips and invitations to meetings by e-mail.