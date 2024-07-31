The 33-year-old was driving a Porsche Cayenne. Symbolbild: Imago

A man from Zug was driving his Porsche 47 km/h too fast outside the city limits. He has now been sentenced to a hefty fine.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old man was driving at 127 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h outside built-up areas in the canton of Schwyz.

He has now been sentenced for this by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz.

He faces a fine of over 100,000 Swiss francs if he is convicted again. Show more

A 33-year-old man from Zug was driving his Porsche Cayenne at 127 km/h in the canton of Schwyz on January 28. The speed limit would have been 80 km/h. He was recently sentenced by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz for deliberately causing serious injury by exceeding the general speed limit outside built-up areas, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the penalty order, the speeding driver created a "high abstract risk of accident" with his behavior and thus seriously endangered other road users.

This will now cost him dearly: He has to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 and the procedural costs of CHF 560. He has also been sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 1980 each. If he commits a similar offense in the next two years, he will have to pay 118,800 francs.

