  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Porsche driver sentenced If this driver from Zug speeds again, he faces a six-figure fine

Dominik Müller

31.7.2024

The 33-year-old was driving a Porsche Cayenne.
The 33-year-old was driving a Porsche Cayenne.
Symbolbild: Imago

A man from Zug was driving his Porsche 47 km/h too fast outside the city limits. He has now been sentenced to a hefty fine.

31.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 33-year-old man was driving at 127 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h outside built-up areas in the canton of Schwyz.
  • He has now been sentenced for this by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz.
  • He faces a fine of over 100,000 Swiss francs if he is convicted again.
Show more

A 33-year-old man from Zug was driving his Porsche Cayenne at 127 km/h in the canton of Schwyz on January 28. The speed limit would have been 80 km/h. He was recently sentenced by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz for deliberately causing serious injury by exceeding the general speed limit outside built-up areas, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the penalty order, the speeding driver created a "high abstract risk of accident" with his behavior and thus seriously endangered other road users.

This will now cost him dearly: He has to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 and the procedural costs of CHF 560. He has also been sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 1980 each. If he commits a similar offense in the next two years, he will have to pay 118,800 francs.

More videos on the topic

More on the topic

Accident in Emmen LU. BMW crashes into two cars - six injured

Accident in Emmen LUBMW crashes into two cars - six injured

Latest news. Three speeders arrested in the canton of Lucerne

Latest newsThree speeders arrested in the canton of Lucerne