A 33-year-old man from Zug was driving his Porsche Cayenne at 127 km/h in the canton of Schwyz on January 28. The speed limit would have been 80 km/h. He was recently sentenced by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz for deliberately causing serious injury by exceeding the general speed limit outside built-up areas, as reported by "20 Minuten".
According to the penalty order, the speeding driver created a "high abstract risk of accident" with his behavior and thus seriously endangered other road users.
This will now cost him dearly: He has to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 and the procedural costs of CHF 560. He has also been sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 1980 each. If he commits a similar offense in the next two years, he will have to pay 118,800 francs.