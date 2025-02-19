Emily* finds a fake profile online with embarrassing pictures of her. Céline Pfister takes her own life because of cyberbullying. blue News meets the victim and wants to know what still needs to change in law.

According to the JAMES Study 2024, 57% of respondents have been insulted and abused in private messages in the last two years.

In the study, 43% stated that they had already been the perpetrator of cyberbullying.

To date, there is no separate legal article on cyberbullying in Switzerland. However, this is set to change in the future.

The National Council's Legal Affairs Committee is currently working on an amendment to the law on cyberbullying.

Imagine discovering a fake profile of yourself on Facebook with pictures that were secretly taken to expose you and with right-wing extremist, homophobic texts that you do not advocate in private.

This is exactly what happened to Emily*, who was 13 at the time. She had been bullied since elementary school. But when the bullying moved online, "it took on a whole new dimension", she tells blue News in the video.

According to the JAMES Study 2024, 57 percent of young people surveyed have been insulted or abused in private messages and 43 percent say they have insulted or abused someone else online.

The JAMES study James stands for "Youth, Activities, Media Survey Switzerland". The national study maps the media use of young people in Switzerland and is conducted every two years. In this representative study, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has been interviewing over 1,000 young people aged 12 to 19 in the major language regions of Switzerland about their media and leisure behavior on behalf of Swisscom since 2010.

Frequency of being affected by cyberbullying James-Studie 2024, Zürcher Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften

Probably the best-known case of cyberbullying in Switzerland was that of 13-year-old Céline Pfister, who took her own life in 2017. Her parents, Nadya and Candid, only found out after the event that the reason for her suicide was cyberbullying. In the video, they talk to blue News about what Céline had to go through as a victim.

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying (also known as internet bullying, cyberbullying or e-bullying) is the harassment, harassment, defamation or exposure of other people on the internet. This involves the distribution of texts, images or films that humiliate, shame or harass the person concerned.

Since then, Céline's parents have been campaigning against the phenomenon of cyberbullying with the association celinesvoice.ch. "It was clear to us that we had to go public and do something about it," they tell blue News.

Although the two perpetrators were convicted, the parents are harshly critical of the Swiss justice system. They are doing everything they can to bring about social, political and legal change. "If we can stop just one child from taking their life because of cyberbullying, then our mission is accomplished."

Candid and Nadya are doing prevention work against cyberbullying with their association celinesvoice.ch. blue News

The law will change in the future - but when?

In Switzerland, there is currently no separate legal article on cyberbullying. However, what is prohibited in real life also applies to the digital world. Numerous provisions of the Swiss Criminal Code therefore make it possible to hold perpetrators accountable. For example, for blackmail (Art. 156), defamation (Art. 173), slander (Art. 174), insult (Art. 177), threats (Art. 180) or coercion (Art. 181).

National Councillor Gabriela Suter submitted a parliamentary initiative in 2020. It was necessary to define a single criminal offense for cyberbullying. The matter of revising the law has been before the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee since December 2023.

However, at the request of blue News, the Legal Affairs Committee is not yet able to say how long it will be before there is a new law or the existing articles in the Criminal Code are amended to include cyberbullying. The first hearings will take place in February 2025.

Switzerland is lagging behind other European countries in this regard. France has had its own criminal offense for cyberbullying since 2014, Germany and Austria since 2016.

A change in the law would have various consequences for the victims and also for the perpetrators, explains lawyer Susanne Winzenried in the video.

* Name changed by the editors

