Anyone walking their dog in Chiasso, TI, will in the future be required to carry not only poop bags but also water. If the dog urinates, the urine must be washed away immediately. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to 100 francs.

Strict rule If you don't clean up after your dog here, you could face a hefty fine

Here's what it's all about Dog owners in Chiasso must carry a water bottle with them.

Dog urine should be washed away immediately with plenty of water.

Anyone who fails to comply with the new rule risks a fine of up to 100 francs. Summary created with

For dog owners, poop bags have long been a standard part of taking their dogs for a walk. In Chiasso, TI, that will no longer be enough, as the newspaper “La Regione” reports.

The municipality now requires that even small amounts of animal waste be cleaned up. Anyone walking their dog must therefore always carry a small bottle or other suitable container of water with them.

If a dog urinates on a surface, the revised regulation stipulates that the urine must be “neutralized” immediately with sufficient water.

A fine of up to 100 francs

With the new regulation, the municipality aims to improve order and cleanliness in public spaces. The municipal council notes that inconsiderate behavior has a negative impact on the cityscape and the well-being of residents and visitors.

Anyone who fails to wash away their dog's urine can be fined up to 100 francs.

The regulation is considered a first in Switzerland. In other Swiss municipalities and cantons, penalties are primarily imposed for failing to clean up after one’s dog.

An Italian City as a Model

Similar rules are already in place in Italy. The city of Livorno introduced a comparable regulation in May after residents complained about odors and hygiene issues.

In addition, dogs are not allowed to relieve themselves near doors, windows, or entrances to apartments, offices, and stores. Violations are punishable by fines of up to 500 euros.

Unlike in Chiasso, the rule in Livorno applies only from May through October. The city considers this period to be particularly critical in terms of the climate.