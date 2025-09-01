Driving off the highway is no longer allowed in future. (symbolic image) Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

The municipality of Birsfelden in the canton of Basel is breaking new ground against slow-moving traffic: an automatic drive-through check has been in operation since Monday. Anyone who wants to avoid the traffic jam via local roads risks a fine.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new camera system has been launched in Birsfelden BL to prevent traffic avoiding the highway.

The system is in operation around the clock - anyone driving through too fast will be fined.

Other municipalities are also observing the project with interest. Show more

The municipality of Birsfelden BL is declaring war on slow-moving traffic. Since Monday, an automatic control system has been in operation that detects vehicles that only drive through the neighborhood streets for a short time in order to avoid the traffic jam on the highway. Anyone who leaves the area again within 15 minutes risks a fine. The aim is to relieve the population of noise and additional traffic.

The system works with cameras installed at the entrances and exits to the municipal area. They record the number plates and the data is then anonymized. If a vehicle remains in Birsfelden for at least 15 minutes, the recording is automatically deleted. If the vehicle leaves the municipality sooner, the case is passed on to the police. The recordings are only reduced to the bare minimum, emphasizes Rainer Prüss from the municipal administration: "The cameras only recognize the license plate, everything else is pixelated."

Criticism of the new system too

Opposition to evasive traffic has a long tradition in Birsfelden. The municipality introduced driving bans at rush hour back in 2016, but the effect was limited. Now the population has invested almost half a million francs to implement the automatic drive-through control system (ADK) - a pioneering project throughout Switzerland.

Not everyone is enthusiastic. Critical voices warn of encroachments on data protection. The Basel-Landschaft Security Directorate, on the other hand, maintains that the project has a solid legal basis. The municipality itself also refers to close consultations with data protection officers.

The technical solution is considered flexible: the time interval of 15 minutes can be adjusted if it is bypassed or deemed too strict. This is precisely what makes the system interesting for other cities. Municipalities in the region are already showing interest, and there are also political initiatives for similar controls in Basel-Stadt.